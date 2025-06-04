Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025

Coco Gauff will square off against Lois Boisson in the semifinal of the French Open on Thursday (June 5, 2025). Gauff eliminated Madison Keys in a close three-set bout in the last round, 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1.
Gauff is among the top three players in her division. After a title-winning run in the United Cup, she registered quarterfinal runs at the Australian and the Stuttgart Open. The American came close to winning a title in Madrid and Rome but settled for runner-up finishes at both events.
Gauff has been brilliant at the French Open so far. She started her campaign with flawless wins over Olivia Gadecki, Tereza Valentova, and Marie Bouzkova in the first three rounds. She then brushed aside Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round and Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.
On the other hand, Lois Boisson has been the surprise package of the French Open this year. The youngster is through to the semifinals of the French Open on her Grand Slam debut. Her only other main draw appearance on tour came at the 2025 Rouen Open, where she reached the Round of 16.
The 22-year-old has stunned the tennis fraternity in Paris. After hard-fought wins over Anhelina Kalinina and Elsa Jacquemot in the initial few rounds, she eliminated top 10 seeds such as Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva en route to the semifinals. Boisson humbled the sixth seed Andreeva in straight sets in the last round, 7-6(6), 6-3.
The head-to-head between Gauff and Boisson is locked at 0-0.
Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson match details
The semifinal match between Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Date: June 5, 2025 (Thursday)
Time: To be updated
Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson streaming details
The semifinal clash between Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson at the 2025 French Open can be viewed on the following channels
USA - TNT, HBO Max, TruTV
Canada - RDS, TSN
Europe (except France) - Eurosport
France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video
Austria - Servus TV
Belgium - RTBF
Switzerland - SRG SSR
Latin America - ESPN
Brazil - ESPN
North Africa and the Middle East - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport, Canal+
Asia - beIN Sports
China - CMG
Taiwan - ELTA TV
Vietnam - VTV Cab
Japan - WOWOW
India - Sony Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
New Zealand - Sky
For more streaming details, click here.