Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Moyuka Uchijima

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima preview

Coco Gauff at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Following a first-round bye, third seed Coco Gauff will take on Moyuka Uchijima in the second round of the Wuhan Open 2025.

Following a title at the United Cup and a quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open, Gauff didn't reach another quarterfinal for the remainder of the hardcourt swing. Her time on clay was immensely successful. While she suffered losses in the Madrid and Rome finals, she had the last laugh at the French Open. She beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final to capture her second Major title.

Gauff tasted the humble pie pretty quickly after that, wrapping up the grass swing without a single win under her belt. She won the doubles title at the Canadian Open upon the resumption of the hardcourt swing, and reached the fourth round of the US Open. Her title defense at the China Open concluded with a semifinal loss to Amanda Anisimova.

Uchijima beat Alexandra Eala and Wang Xiyu to book her spot in the main draw of the Wuhan Open. She was up against Wang Xinyu in the first round. The qualifier's initial early break advantage was negated by her opponent in the opening set.

However, Uchijima snagged another break of serve in the 10th game to grab the set. She was on the cusp of victory after stepping up to serve for the match at 5-3 in the second set, only to get dragged into a tie-break by Wang. She put an end to her opponent's comeback by coming out on top in the tie-break for a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win.

Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head

Gauff leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous meeting at the Indian Wells Open 2025 in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -1100 +1.5 (-5000) Over 18.5 (-130) Moyuka Uchijima +600 -1.5 (+850) Under 18.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction

Moyuka Uchijima at the Wuhan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gauff has compiled a 42-14 record for the season, with the French Open being the only individual title on her resume. She advanced to the semifinals of the Wuhan Open on her debut last year, losing to Sabalenka in three sets.

Uchijima scored a much-needed win by beating Wang in her opener here. She advanced to her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Madrid earlier this year, that too by scoring her first win over a top 10 player by beating Jessica Pegula. Since losing to Elina Svitolina in Madrid, she has a 2-13 record at the main draw level.

Uchijima gave Gauff quite a scare when they crossed paths at the Indian Wells Open this year. The American blew a 4-0 lead in the third set, eventually getting the job done on her fifth match point in the tie-break. However, Uchijima's form has fallen off a cliff over the past few months, making Gauff the firm favorite to win this showdown.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima betting tips

Tip 1: Coco Gauff to win.

Tip 2: The match will feature at least 18 games.

