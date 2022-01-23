Craig Tiley says Novak Djokovic plans to come back to Australian Open in 2023, says the Serb "really loves" the Happy Slam

In an interview with ABC News, Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, claimed that Novak Djokovic "really loves" the Australian Open and wants to play in the tournament's 2023 edition.

Djokovic was deported from Australia last week after a three-judge panel of the Federal Court upheld his visa cancelation order. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's visa was revoked for a second time by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke after exercising his "special powers."

In the interview, Tiley confirmed that Djokovic's deportation was the result of "contradiction and complexity with information."

"There was a lot of contradiction and complexity with information. It was an incredibly challenging environment."

"Obviously, he's got to play out this year, but that will be his intention. At the end of the day, he's the number one player in the world and he really loves the Australian Open," said Tiley.

Craig Tiley during the 2022 Australian Open preview

Following the cancelation of his visa under Section 133C(3) of the Migration Act, Djokovic faces a three-year ban from Australia. However, the Australian government does have the authority to waive the ban.

Premier of Victoria says Australian Open has been a "great success" despite the absence of Novak Djokovic

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, emphasized that even without the presence of Novak Djokovic, the Melbourne Slam has enjoyed "great success."

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics

Calling Rafael Nadal's earlier statements on Djokovic "right," Andrews reiterated that the entire fiasco could have been avoided if the Serb had been vaccinated.

"Rafa (Nadal) had it right. It could all have been avoided if he just got vaccinated, and that fellow might think he's bigger than the tournament. He's not. That's why the tournament's happening without him. And it's a great success," said Andrews.

Novak Djokovic with the 2021 Australian Open

Having won the Melbourne Slam a record nine times, Djokovic is currently on a 21-match winning streak at Melbourne Park. He last lost a match here in 2018 and achieved a hat-trick of Australian Open titles in 2021.

Novak Djokovic is currently in Serbia and his date of return to the ATP tour is uncertain as of now.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala