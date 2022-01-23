"The Dutch government will allow Novak Djokovic to come, we follow those guidelines" - ABN AMRO World Tennis tournament director

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia after a canceled visa has set the ball rolling on a larger conversation about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines for players on the tour.

Further adding to Djokovic's worries, the French government recently announced that the country was gearing up to introduce "vaccination passes." This will be mandatory to enter all public buildings, including sporting stadiums, for both spectators and athletes.

However, Richard Krajicek, tournament director of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, recently issued a statement saying Djokovic was welcome to play at the ATP 500 event.

Highlighting the Dutch government's guidelines on the COVID-19 vaccination, Krajicek said the entry of unvaccinated players was allowed. He further added that the situation was completely different to what transpired in Australia.

"The Dutch government allows him to come, we follow those guidelines. It's just allowed," Krajicek said in a recent statement. "The situation in Australia is completely different."

Novak Djokovic at the the 2021 Davis Cup in Madrid

Krajicek clarified that the tournament was not making any special exemptions for Djokovic and that it was well within the rules issued by the government authorities to allow him entry.

The Dutchman added that he had not received any communication from the Serb regarding his possible participation in the ATP 500 tournament. But he reiterated that it would be "great" if the World No. 1 chose to come.

"No, I don't know if this is the right time," Krajicek said. "He has something else on his mind. Moreover, he knows that he can come here. Great if he wants to come."

Novak Djokovic is not on the entry list for the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Djokovic's name did not feature on the entry list for the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Novak Djokovic has participated in three previous editions of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, but his last appearance came way back in 2010. The entry list for the tournament's 2022 edition was recently released, but the Serb's name did not feature on it

Held at the Rotterdam Ahoy, the tournament is scheduled to be played between February 5-13.

Top names in the men's game, including Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, will be competing at the tournament. Rublev lifted the trophy in 2021, defeating Márton Fucsovics in the summit clash.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt

No less than five players out of the global top-10! Here they are: all players of the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis TournamentNo less than five players out of the global top-10! Here they are: all players of the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 🔥 No less than five players out of the global top-10! https://t.co/65t9NjpKfa

