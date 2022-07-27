Croatia Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Norbert Gombos preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Umag

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Norbert Gombos

Date: July 27, 2022.

Tournament: Croatia Open, Umag

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Norbert Gombos preview

Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 9 Am Rottenbaum

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Norbert Gombos in the second round of the Croatia Open on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has had an outstanding season so far, picking up 39 wins from 45 matches and winning titles at Rio, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid.

The Spaniard entered Hamburg on the back of a fourth-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships against Italian Jannik Sinner. He continued his brilliant form on clay with dominating wins against Filip Krajinovic, Karen Khachanov and Alex Molcan en route to the final. However, he couldn't see off a challenge from Lorenzo Musetti, who pulled off a remarkable victory to win his first ATP title.

Norbert Gombos, on the other hand, has amassed 27 wins from 46 matches this season and scored runner-up finishes at the Murcia and Salzburg Challengers. He's played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit and is trying to establish himself on the main tour.

The Slovakian entered the main draw at the Australian Open for only the second time in his career and got off to a decent start, defeating Russian qualifier Timofey Skatov. He managed to take a set off Marin Cilic in the second round but eventually bowed out in four.

At Umag, he lost his second qualifier against Franco Agamenone but got entry to the main draw via the lucky loser system. He began his campaign with a dedicated performance against Federico Delbonis, beating the Argentine 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Lautaro Miranda @LuckyLoserArg cayó ante el lucky loser Norbert Gomboš (quien reemplazó a Jiri Vesely ) por 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 en la primera ronda del ATP 250 de Umag .

Lautaro Miranda @LuckyLoserArg cayó ante el lucky loser Norbert Gomboš (quien reemplazó a Jiri Vesely ) por 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 en la primera ronda del ATP 250 de Umag .

Increíble el bajón tan pronunciado del campeón de Copa Davis en este 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Norbert Gombos head-to-head

Alcaraz and Gombos have never faced each other, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Norbert Gombos odds

Player Name Moneyline Carlos Alcaraz -1600 Norbert Gombos +750

Carlos Alcaraz vs Norbert Gombos prediction

Alcaraz will be the overwhelming favorite heading into this contest. The Spaniard has lost only three matches on clay this year and will be looking to finish the claycourt season on a high.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "To be in the top 5 for me is pretty amazing, but I will keep pushing to be Number one."



Carlos Alcaraz, never satisfied

Alcaraz is known for his powerful groundstrokes and effortless movement on the tennis court. His forehand is arguably the best on the men's tour at the moment. He compliments his offensive game with excellent defensive skills.

Gombos looks determined to make the most of his opportunity in Hamburg but will know that he is the underdog in this contest. He served efficiently in his previous match, hitting five aces and winning 82% of his first-serve points.

The 31-year-old will look to play aggressively and try to disrupt the Spaniard's rhythm. But he will need to put in a miraculous performance to cause Alcaraz any trouble. Alcaraz should prove too efficient and powerful for the Slovak.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

