Dallas Open 2022: Reilly Opelka vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Reilly Opelka vs Adrian Mannarino.

Date: 11 February 2022.

Tournament: Dallas Open.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Dallas, Texas, USA.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $708,530.

Match timimg: Approx 8.30 pm local time, 2.30 am GMT, 8 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App.

Reilly Opelka vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Second seed Reilly Opelka faces France's Adrian Mannrino in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Dallas open on Friday.

Although he has plenty of match practice under his belt this year, Opelka has not been in the best of form. The American lost to Maxime Cressy and Andy Murray in the warmup tournaments in Australia where he was seeded high. He was then taken out by Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old reached the quarterfinals in Dallas after a tight straight-sets win over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.

Adrian Mannarino at the 2022 Australian Open

Mannarino has had a positive start to the 2022 season. Despite losing his first two matches in Australia, the Frenchman defeated the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Aslan Karatsev to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. He bowed out to eventual champion Rafael Nadal after pushing him to a 30-point tiebreaker in the first set.

The 33-year-old then reached the quarterfinals in Montpellier, where he lost to top seed Alexander Zverev. Mannarino set up the quarter-final clash with Opelka after a nervy win over Steve Johnson and a straight-sets victory over Yoshito Nishioka.

Reilly Opelka vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

The pair have played once before and Opelka leads the head-to-head 1-0. The American prevailed in three sets in the first round of the New York Open in 2019.

Reilly Opelka vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Opelka at the 2022 Australian Open

Reilly Opelka heads into the encounter as the firm on-paper favorite, but with Adrian Mannarino's recent record of taking down higher-ranked players, an upset may well be on the cards.

Opelka's giant serve and powerful forehand are his two biggest strengths, which he uses to dominate proceedings from the baseline. The Frenchman's return and backhand will certainly be put to the test.

Mannarino himself has a reliable game built around his serve and backhand. The World No. 57 is usually capable of exhausting opponents from the back of the court by making them hit one extra shot.

Mannarino will need to be impeccable on the return to stand any chance in this match. But with Opelka's superior physical strength in quick conditions in Dallas, the local favorite has the edge.

Prediction: Reilly Opelka to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala