Dallas Open 2025: Casper Ruud v Michael Mmoh preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Casper Ruud v Michael Mmoh

Date: February 6, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Round of 16

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - BeIn Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud v Michael Mmoh preview

Ruud at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Casper Ruud is the tournament's second seed and will be taking on qualifier Michael Mmoh. Both players have excellent pedigree on indoor hardcourts, and they've both started 2025 strongly - Mmoh has won four of his five matches this year while Ruud has won six of his seven.

Trending

26-year-old Ruud is currently the ATP's fifth-ranked player in the world but is coming off a less-than-convincing Australian Open where he was beaten in the second round by Jakub Mensik in four sets. His performance is improving, however, after two straight-sets Davis Cup wins over Mariano Navone and Thomas Martin Etcheverry. He defeated James Duckworth in three sets in his Dallas opener.

Mmoh's ATP ranking of 327 disguises his abilities - he was sidelined throughout most of 2024 with an injury, but since returning, he has jumped 81 places after an impressive three-match winning run, all on indoor hard courts. He beat Roberto Carballes Baena in three sets to reach the second round in Dallas.

The winner will set up a quarterfinal showdown with either Frances Tiafoe or Yoshihito Nishioka.

Casper Ruud v Michael Mmoh head-to-head

Ruud and Mmoh have never met on the ATP Tour, so this is their first match. The head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Casper Ruud v Michael Mmoh odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -420 -278 (-2.5) Over 12.5 (-157) Michael Mmoh +320 +200 (+2.5) Over 9.5 (-230)

Casper Ruud v Michael Mmoh prediction

Mmoh at the 2023 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Despite the vast disparity in world ranking, this match is a live contest, and Ruud will need to be at his best to turn back the challenge of Mmoh. In his five matches this year, 27-year-old Mmoh has won a set in four of them and appears to have put his injuries behind him so that he can go the long distance if necessary.

Both players would regard themselves as indoor specialists - they've each won more than 60 matches on an indoor hardcourt in their careers - and both have only suffered one loss in 2025. Expect a close and hard-fought contest that will go the full three sets. Ruud's greater pedigree should see him across the finish line, but Mmoh presents stern opposition.

PICK: Ruud to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback