Dallas Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron

Date: February 4, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron preview

Casper Ruud at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

The first round of the Dallas Open 2025 will feature an intriguing battle between the World No. 5 Casper Ruud and home favorite, Marcos Giron on Tuesday, February 4.

Ruud is known for his clay-court presence but has improved his hardcourt performances in recent seasons. Meanwhile, Giron, who is playing on his home turf, will look to use his experience and expertise to challenge the Norwegian.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist, Casper Ruud, fizzled out towards the second half of the 2024 season, compared to the first half when he won two ATP titles and made it to the French Open semifinals. After his second-round exit at the 2025 Australian Open, the Norwegian will look to make a deep run in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Marcos Giron, who specializes in the hardcourts and was the finalist in the last edition of the Dallas Open, poses a great challenge for Ruud. The American had a decent run at the recently concluded Australian Open, losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner in the third round. Giron's strong serve and quick movement make him suitable for the surface.

Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Ruud and Giron have faced each other thrice on the ATP Tour, with the Norwegian leading the head-to-head 2-1. Their last encounter came at the 2024 Los Cabos, where Ruud eased past the American with a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron odds

Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron at the 2024 Dallas Open - Source: Getty

Seeded second at the tournament, Casper Ruud is the clear favorite to win the match. Making his debut at the tournament, he will aim to make a strong first impression, and his heavy topspin and baseline gameplay give him a significant edge over the American.

However, Marcos Giron should not be underestimated, as he has consistently delivered strong performances at indoor hardcourt tournaments and will try to exploit Ruud’s weaker backhand with his powerful serve. The home support, coupled with his recent surge in the rankings will boost Giron's confidence and give him the belief to compete against a higher level opposition.

Despite Giron’s strength, Casper Ruud’s superior consistency and tactical awareness will see him prevail and advance to the next round.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.

