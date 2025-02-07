Dallas Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: February 7, 2025

Tournament: Dallas Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: The Ford Center at The Star, Dallas, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

In Picture: Casper Ruud (Getty)

Second-seeded Casper Ruud will square off against Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Dallas Open. Ruud has started 2025 on a reasonably good note. The Norwegian won against Hubert Hurkacz and Tomas Machac in the United Cup. However, being the sixth seed, he lost against Jakub Mensik in the second round of the Australian Open.

Before coming to the Dallas Open, Ruud was on national duty, representing Norway in the Davis Cup. Although Norway lost its tie against Argentina, the former World No.2 won both his matches against Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Mariano Navone.

At the Dallas Open, Ruud started his campaign with a tricky three-set match against lucky loser James Duckworth, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. In the next round, he faced American qualifier Michael Mmoh, winning with a dominant scoreline of 6-1, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka did not have a great start to the 2025 season. The Japanese player only won one main-draw singles match in his first three events of the year. However, he was an integral part of Japan's Davis Cup team that defeated Great Britain in the first round of Davis Cup qualifiers. Nishioka won his matches against Billy Harris 7-5, 6-1, and Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 7-6 (0).

At the Dallas Open, Nishioka won 6-4, 7-6 (6) against home favorite Brandon Nakashima. In the second round, he cause a big upset, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 against fifth-seeded Frances Tiafoe.

Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Ruud and Nishioka have played each other three times, with the former leading the head-to-head 2-1. The Norwegian won the last match 7-5, 6-0 at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud TBD TBD TBD Yoshihito Nishioka TBD TBD TBD

Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

The last time that Ruud and Nishioka met on a hard court, it was a dominant victory for the Norwegian. He won 82 per cent of the service points and 52 percent of the return points. Meanwhile, Nishioka could only win 47 per cent of the service points and 18 per cent of the return points.

As far as their track record on hard courts is concerned, Ruud has only one title on the surface, winning a title in San Diego in 2021. On the other hand, Nishioka had three hard-court titles in his career, of which the last one came in Atlanta in 2024.

Along with the positive head-to-head record, the Norwegian is the more accomplished player on the Tour and will be the favorite in the upcoming match.

Pick- Ruud to win in three sets

