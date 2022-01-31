Daniil Medvedev, Denis Shapovalov and Stefanos Tsitsipas received heftiest fines during Australian Open 2022

Not every player was on their best behavior at the recently concluded Australian Open. Playing in a Grand Slam can get the better of even the most seasoned veterans. It's a stressful atmosphere at the best of times and players don't necessarily act in an appropriate manner, which results in them being penalized.

Denis Shapovalov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios were amongst the players who were fined the most due to various code violations.

Shapovalov was fined a total of $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and abuse of racquets and equipment. He accused the umpire of being "corrupt" during his quarter-final clash with Rafael Nadal.

The reason for his outburst was that his opponent did not receive a warning for time violation. Shapovalov felt the Spaniard was taking too long between points.

Tsitsipas and Medvedev received fines of $13,000 and $12,000 respectively. It's also no surprise to see Kyrgios' name on the list, as the temperamental Australian is known for his on-court controversies. He incurred fines amounting to $10,000 for audible obscenity and abuse of racquets and equipment. The first instance was during his second-round match against Medvedev and the other was during his doubles semi-final match.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



competition in the men’s fines list, stacked with multiple-offenders, is as competitive as on court!



🥇Shapovalov - $15,000

🥈Tsitsipas - $13,000

🥉Medvedev* - $12,000

Kyrgios* - $10,000



*Still able to further offend in upcoming matches! New: #AusOpen competition in the men’s fines list, stacked with multiple-offenders, is as competitive as on court!🥇Shapovalov - $15,000🥈Tsitsipas - $13,000🥉Medvedev* - $12,000Kyrgios* - $10,000*Still able to further offend in upcoming matches! New:#AusOpen competition in the men’s fines list, stacked with multiple-offenders, is as competitive as on court!🥇Shapovalov - $15,000🥈Tsitsipas - $13,000🥉Medvedev* - $12,000Kyrgios* - $10,000*Still able to further offend in upcoming matches! https://t.co/NhOfsgKNTk

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev incurred heavy fines during their dramatic semifinal showdown at Australian Open 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open

Tsitsipas and Medvedev's semifinal clash saw both players getting fined for various reasons. The Greek had already been fined $4,000 for a coaching violation in the third round. He received a fine for the same in the semifinals, for a total of $13,000 during the tournament. Tsitsipas, on his part, feels like he's being unfairly targeted for coaching violations.

Medvedev received fines for visible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct amounting to $12,000. The World No. 2 went on an angry tirade against the umpire in his semi-final match, resulting in a rather hefty fine. He was incensed as he felt the umpire was ignoring the illegal coaching that Tsitsipas was receiving during the match.

An additional 13 ATP players were also fined for various reasons during the Australian Open. Meanwhile, only five women received fines for code violations.

Oceane Dodin got slapped with a $3,000 fine for a coaching violation during her second-round match. Dalma Galfi and Kateryna Bondarenko were fined $1,500 for the same during their respective matches in the qualifying rounds.

Hailey Baptiste was fined $1,500 for abuse of racquets and equipment, while Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva was issued a fine of $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the qualifying rounds as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



The whole women’s field lags behind the personal total of any of those four individual above guys. Meanwhile, there has been a total of one (1) fine in the whole #AusOpen women’s main draw.The whole women’s field lags behind the personal total of any of those four individual above guys. Meanwhile, there has been a total of one (1) fine in the whole #AusOpen women’s main draw. The whole women’s field lags behind the personal total of any of those four individual above guys. https://t.co/jyLxYdXBW1

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala