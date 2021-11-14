Daniil Medvedev feels matches between him and Novak Djokovic will always be played at a "high level", says it is important to train with rivals

In a media interaction ahead of his ATP Finals campaign, Daniil Medvedev spoke about his Paris Masters showdown with Novak Djokovic and also explained the importance of rivals training together in tennis.

Djokovic beat Medvedev in the summit clash of the Paris Masters, coming from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. The Russian began strongly and pocketed the opening set, but the World No. 1 turned the tide with some sumptuous serve-and-volley play. The Serb forced Medvedev out of his comfort zone and ended up winning a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title.

Reflecting on that encounter, Daniil Medvedev highlighted that matches between himself and Djokovic will always be played at a "high" level, as both of them actively try to adapt their styles based on previous results.

The Russian also believes that neither player used the wrong tactic on the day and that the Serb simply executed his game plan better.

“The level of our matches will always be high, but you will try to adapt your style," Daniil Medvedev said. "I tried to re-watch the Australian Open final for the US Open final, and Novak watched the US Open match to change things [in Paris].

"We both did the right things [in Paris], but he played better on the day. You know nothing will ever come easily and you need to fight throughout the match," Medvedev added.

Medvedev and Djokovic trained together ahead of the Paris Masters and did the same upon reaching Turin. The Russian said it was important to train with close rivals in order to elevate one's game.

“You have to practise with other players,” said Medvedev. “I think if you think, 'Oh my, he’s going to see my weak side', your life in tennis will be too tough. You’d only be able to play with your sparring partner. You also need to play with the best players in the world to improve. We were the only ones yesterday that knew we wouldn’t play each other in the group stages."

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have been placed in different groups at the ATP Finals, meaning they can only face each other in the semifinals or the final. Medvedev will begin his campaign against Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday, while Djokovic will lock horns against Casper Ruud on Monday.

“Tennis is so much about ups and downs, gaining of confidence" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev with Stefanos Tsitsipas at Turin

During the media interaction, Daniil Medvedev explained how tennis is a sport that's heavily dependent on momentum, with a slight upturn in fortunes potentially kickstarting an entire season.

The Russian revealed he felt "completely out of shape" and lacked confidence ahead of last year's Paris Masters. Medvedev highlighted how he found his best tennis at that juncture, which not only helped him win back-to-back titles but also gave him a shot in the arm ahead of the 2021 Australian Open.

“Tennis is so much about ups and downs, gaining of confidence," Daniil Medvedev said. "Coming into Paris last year I felt completely out of shape, low on confidence and not sure what I could achieve in the last two tournaments of the year.

"I found my tennis and confidence to win both of them, and of course I beat Novak [Djokovic], Rafa [Nadal] and Dominic [Thiem] at the [Nitto ATP] Finals. Three really tough match ups. It was amazing, and that gave me confidence in Australia."

Outside the Ball @outside_theball From Daniil Medvedev’s debut practice with Novak Djokovic to Jeremy Chardy guiding the next generation, here are some of our favorite moments with Team @LACOSTE 🎾🐊 #RolexParisMasters From Daniil Medvedev’s debut practice with Novak Djokovic to Jeremy Chardy guiding the next generation, here are some of our favorite moments with Team @LACOSTE 🎾🐊 #RolexParisMasters https://t.co/PKZ3vyRau7

Edited by Arvind Sriram