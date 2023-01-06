Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev recently joked about Djokovic's eagerness to play in Australia as he looks forward to locking horns with the World No. 7 in the semifinals of the Adelaide International.

The Russian eased past compatriot Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-3, in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The 26-year-old hit six aces on his way to qualifying for the last eight. The 2022 Australian Open finalist is yet to drop a set at the Adelaide International.

In an on-court post-match interview, when asked if he would be keeping an eye on the other quarterfinal match between Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov, the 2021 US Open winner jovially described Djokovic as a winner who has an affinity to play in Australia.

"One of them has a lot of titles and quite likes to play in Australia," Medvedev said.

The 2020 ATP Finals winner further heaped praise on Shapovalov and also said that his chances of beating the Serbian for the first time will come one day.

"But yeah, I am going to watch their match; you never know what's going to happen, Denis is a strong player, and even if he didn't manage to beat Novak once, the moment is going to come once someday because he is such a strong player", Medvedev said.

The World No. 7 also said that he will be watching the match to prepare to face the winner.

so i am going to watch their match and prepare for the winner," he added.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



will be watching Djokovic v Shapovalov tonight at "One of them has a lot of titles and quite likes to play in Australia." @DaniilMedwed will be watching Djokovic v Shapovalov tonight at #AdelaideTennis "One of them has a lot of titles and quite likes to play in Australia." 😂@DaniilMedwed will be watching Djokovic v Shapovalov tonight at #AdelaideTennis. https://t.co/cTtnwGIQfu

Novak Djokovic's progress in the Adelaide International 1 so far

Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 3

After an impressive 2022 season that saw him go from being deported out of Australia and eventually missing out on two Grand Slams to winning his 21st Grand Slam singles title and a record-tying sixth ATP Finals, the Serbian maestro kicked off his 2023 season with the Adelaide International.

Plying his trade in the year's first tournament, the top seed faced France's Constant Lestienne in the round of 32 match. The Serb hit four aces to dominate his win over the Frenchman. In his second-round match, in the Round of 16, Djokovic locked horns with another Frenchman, Quentin Halys. Despite Halys giving a tough fight to the 35-year-old, the latter had the last laugh with a 7-6(3), 7-6(5), win.

The veteran is up against the seventh-seeded Shapovalov to fight for a spot in the last four of the tournament.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes