Terrible scenes in Tokyo: Naomi Osaka vs Daria Saville lasts barely 14 minutes as Australian retires due to injury

The exciting first-round clash between Naomi Osaka and Daria Saville ended before it could gather steam as the latter was forced to retire from the contest early in the first set at the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Tuesday.

In the first career meeting between the pair, Saville, trailing 1-0, 30-30, went down in considerable pain in her left knee in just the second game of the match. The 28-year-old was very vocal in her reaction to the pain and stayed down for several minutes on the court.

Stephanie Myles @OpenCourt Terrible moments for Daria Saville in the early going v Osaka. Ran around to hit a forehand and felt something in her knee. In big pain. :-( Terrible moments for Daria Saville in the early going v Osaka. Ran around to hit a forehand and felt something in her knee. In big pain. :-( https://t.co/s5PrESwqng

By then, Osaka had quickly gone to her aid with a towel to try to comfort her opponent. A wheelchair was also out on the court in case it was needed.

Though Saville received some treatment and seemingly recovered from the issue, getting to her feet and moving fine, she did not take any chances and retired from the contest.

wta @WTA



Speedy recovery,



#TorayPPO @naomiosaka advances to the Tokyo last 16 as Saville is forced to retire through injury with the score at 1-0 in the first set.Speedy recovery, @Daria_gav 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka advances to the Tokyo last 16 as Saville is forced to retire through injury with the score at 1-0 in the first set.Speedy recovery, @Daria_gav 🫂💜#TorayPPO https://t.co/1jGDMVCrwc

Her past injury troubles probably pushed her to withdraw from the contest. Last year, after her defeat to Ashleigh Barty at the Australian Open, she revealed that she had unbearable pain in her Achilles. Having been hampered by the issue for years, she decided to undergo surgery last February, which meant the former top-20 player ended the year ranked 419. She has since slowly worked her way back into the circuit.

The latest injury will come as a setback for the 28-year-old, who will be hoping that her precautionary withdrawal doesn't end up being anything serious.

Naomi Osaka to face Beatriz Haddad Maia in Toray Pan Pacific Open 2R

Naomi Osaka won the Toray Pan Pacific Open in 2019.

Daria Saville's injury-forced withdrawal from the first round meant that Noami Osaka made it through to the second round. With that, she ended a four-game losing streak, albeit in bitter-sweet circumstances.

She will face fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia next, who got past 21-year-old wild card Yuki Naito 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour and 44 minutes in the opening round. While the Japanese fought hard and showed some brilliance on the forehand and at the net, she could not get past the Brazilian.

Osaka and Haddad Maia have faced each other once before, at the ITF Osprey Women qualifiers in 2015 where the four-time Grand Slam winner emerged victorious 7-6(4), 6-1.

The 24-year-old is the defending champion in Tokyo this year, having won the title in 2019, and the tournament not taking place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far