Davis Cup 2023: Australia vs Finland preview, players to look out for, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2023

Fixture: Australia vs Finland

Date: November 24, 2023

Timing: 4 pm local time, 10 am ET, 8: 30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Davis Cup: Australia vs Finland preview

Alex de Minaur at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Australia and Finland will square off in the semifinals of the 2023 Davis Cup on Friday.

Australia staged a comeback to down the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Tomas Machac's 6-4, 7-5 win over Jordan Thompson in the first singles tie put Czechia in the lead.

Alex de Minaur and Jiri Lehecka took to the court for the next singles match. The Australian lost the opening set and trailed by a break in the second set, but turned the tables on his opponent to score a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 victory.

It all came down to the decisive rubber. Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden came up with the goods when it mattered to defeat Lehecka and Adam Pavlasek 6-4, 7-5 and reach the semis for the second year in a row.

Finland continued their dream run here with a stunning victory over defending champions Canada. Both teams were without their top players, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Emil Ruusuvuori.

Milos Raonic gave the Canadians a headstart with his 6-3, 7-5 win over Patrick Kaukovalta. Otto Virtanen leveled the proceedings for Finland as he handed Gabriel Diallo a 6-4, 7-5 loss.

Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara then got the better of Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau as they beat them 7-5, 6-3. Finland have thus reached the semifinals for the first time.

Davis Cup: Australia vs Finland players to look out for

All eyes will be on World No. 12 Alex de Minaur, the highest-ranked player in this tie. His experience will prove to be vital for the Australians as they aim to reach a second successive final here.

Emil Ruusuvuori, who missed Finland's previous tie due to an injury, could return to action for the this tie. He'll take on de Minaur then, but if he isn't fully fit, Otto Virtanen will be up for the task.

Virtanen carried his team in the previous round as he shined in both singles and doubles. Grand Slam champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell will have the upper hand in the doubles tie, regardless of the pairing on the other side of the net.

Davis Cup: Australia vs Finland odds

Team Moneyline Australia -700 Finland +375

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Davis Cup: Australia vs Finland prediction

Underdogs Finland will aim to continue their giant-killing spree at the Davis Cup. While de Minaur will be a thorn in their side, they have a shot at winning the second singles tie. But if they're able to down the 24-year old, their path to victory clears up considerably.

While Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson are ranked higher than the singles players of the Finland squad, they're not famous for their consistency. Despite the gulf in their rankings, the contest will be a toss-up.

Ebden and Purcell will be favored to win the doubles tie, given their expertise in the field over the years. While Finland have remained unfazed so far and played with great heart, the Australians should be able to make it past them to reach the final.

Pick: Australia to win 2-1.