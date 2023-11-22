Davis Cup 2023: Serbia vs Great Britain preview, players to look out for, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2023

Fixture: Serbia vs Great Britain

Date: November 23, 2023

Timing: 4 pm local time, 10 am ET, 8: 30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Davis Cup Serbia vs Great Britain preview

Djokovic with the ATP Finals trophy

Serbia will take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.

The Serbs qualified for the tournament's finals by thrashing Norway 4-0 and were drawn in Group C alongside Czech Republic, Spain and South Korea. They started the finals by defeating South Korea 3-0, with Dusan Lajovic and Laslo Djere winning their respective singles clashes while Miomir Kecmanovic and Nikola Cacic won the doubles fixture.

Serbia were boosted with the addition of Novak Djokovic to their squad, and he featured in their tie against Spain. The 36-year-old beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to secure a knockout spot for his country after Laslo Djere got the better of Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Cacic and Kecmanovic once again won the doubles match to seal another 3-0 win for the Balkans.

Serbia's last group tie was against Czech Republic and they were beaten 3-0, thus finishing as the runners-up.

Great Britain defeated Colombia 3-1 to book their place in the Davis Cup Finals. They were pitted against France, Australia and Switzerland in Group B.

The Brits started the finals by defeating Australia 2-1. Jack Draper and Dan Evans sealed the tie with wins before the pair of Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell defeated Evans and Skupski.

They then took on Switzerland and led 1-0 after Andy Murray defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler. However, Stan Wawrinka triumphed over Cameron Norrie to level the tie. Dan Evans and Neal Skupski won the decisive doubles match to seal victory for Great Britain.

Their final group fixture was against France and things once again came down to the doubles clash. Ugo Humbert's triumph over Cameron Norrie leveled the scores, with Dan Evans having previously beaten Arthur Fils. Evans and Skupski once again starred for Great Britain as they came back from a set down to win the match and confirm their place in the knockout stages of the Davis Cup.

Davis Cup Serbia vs Great Britain players to look out for

All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic, who will be Serbia's trump card throughout the finals. The Serb has been in sensational form this season and recently won a record seventh ATP Finals title.

For Great Britain, a lot of their hopes will be pinned on Cameron Norrie, who can be a formidable competitor when at his best. However, if they are to qualify for the semifinals, Jack Draper might be the decisive factor for them as he could be up against one of Serbia's other singles players.

Davis Cup Serbia vs Great Britain odds

Country Odds Serbia -225 Great Britain +162

Odds are sourced by BETMGM.

Davis Cup Serbia vs Great Britain prediction

Serbia has an edge entering the match considering they have better singles players. Even if Djokovic is not there, one out of Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic or Dusan Lajovic could take on Jack Draper.

Great Britain will feel the absence of the likes of Andy Murray and Dan Evans but both Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper are capable of doing well on their day. The Brits have the best doubles option in the tournament on paper, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski both ranked in the Top 10. If things come down to the last match, they could have the edge.

However, considering Serbia's superior singles contingent, they have a very good chance of coming out on top and reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

Pick: Serbia to win 2-0.

