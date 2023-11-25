Davis Cup 2023: Serbia vs Italy preview, players to look out for, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2023

Fixture: Serbia vs Italy

Date: November 25, 2023

Timing: 12 noon local time, 6 am ET, 4:30 pm IST, 11 am GMT

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Davis Cup: Serbia vs Italy preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Serbia will take on Italy in the semifinals of the 2023 Davis Cup on Saturday, November 25.

The Serbian team got the better of Great Britain in the quarterfinals. Miomir Kecmanovic faced Jack Draper in the first singles tie. It was a close affair, with the former sneaking past in two tight sets with a 7-6(2), 7-6(6) win.

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie duked it out in the second singles match. The former was in the zone right from the get-go and scored a 6-4, 6-4 victory. With the Serbs winning both singles ties, there was no need to contest the doubles contest.

Italy were up against Netherlands in the last eight and staged a comeback to advance further. Botic van de Zandschulp rallied from a set down to get the better of Matteo Arnaldi as he defeated him 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(7).

Jannik Sinner got the Italians on level terms with his 7-6(3), 6-1 win over Tallon Griekspoor. It all came down to the decisive doubles match, which went the Italians' way in the end.

Sinner joined forces with Lorenzo Sonego to down the Dutch pairing of Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-3, 6-4. The Italians won the tie 2-1 and have now reached the last four for the second year in a row.

Davis Cup: Serbia vs Italy players to look out for

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will be the center of attention in this tie. This will be their third duel this month. The two faced off twice at last week's ATP Finals. The Italian got the upper hand in the group stage, but the Serb had the last laugh as he defeated his younger rival in the final to win the title.

Djokovic leads Sinner 4-1 in the head-to-head. The two could play doubles as well. While the Italian did play the doubles tie against Netherlands, the Serb was also up for it in the previous round, but the match didn't end up happening. Both are in good form, though the former is on another level at the moment.

The rest of the Serbian and Italian squad are evenly matched. Dusan Lajovic, Miomir Kecmanovic and Laslo Djere are all capable players, as are Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Arnaldi.

Davis Cup: Serbia vs Italy odds

Team Moneyline Serbia -250 Italy +165

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Davis Cup: Serbia vs Italy prediction

Djokovic's presence certainly tips the scales in Serbia's favor, but the Italian team is no pushover. Sinner proved that he has the goods to challenge the 24-time Major champion, but the 22-year-old will need to raise his level by a fair margin to do that.

Lajovic and Djere have more favorable results on clay than on hardcourts, so Kecmanovic is likely to play the other singles match. Sonego could be called in place of young Arnaldi for this match, as the 28-year-old's experience could prove to be pivotal.

The doubles tie could see Djokovic and Sinner on opposing ends once again with their respective partners. Doubles is a different ballgame, so the match could swing either way. In the end, it's difficult not to back the team led by the World No. 1, who has looked unstoppable for most of the season.

Pick: Serbia to win 2-1.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis