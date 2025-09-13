Davis Cup Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka, Holger Rune vs Pablo Carreno Busta 

The second round of the 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers has begun on the tennis tour. The top tennis-playing nations will battle it out for seven spots in the upcoming finals in November.

Team USA locked horns with Team Czech Republic in the second round. Taylor Fritz gave the Americans the lead, but Frances Tiafoe couldn't trouble the scorers against Jiri Lehecka.

On the other hand, Team France raced to a 2-0 lead against Team Croatia. Despite their resilient efforts, Marin Cilic and Dino Prizmic lost their singles match-ups.

With all to play for on Day Two, let's look at the line-up and predictions for the second round of the Davis Cup qualifiers:

1) Jesper De Jong vs Francisco Cerundolo (Netherlands vs Argentina)

Cerundolo at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

First up, Jesper De Jong will take on Francisco Cerundolo in the singles encounter.

De Jong has had a quiet season so far. After runner-up finishes in Murcia (Challenger) and Bastad, he reached the quarterfinals in Umag. The Dutchman lost his first match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Cerundolo has had a solid season on tour. He entered the Davis Cup after semifinal runs in Munich, Madrid and Bastad. The Argentine won his first encounter against Botic Van De Zandschulp, 7-6(4), 6-1.

De Jong is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. However, dealing with a formidable opponent like Cerundolo could be a tough ask in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Francisco Cerundolo

2) Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka (USA vs Czech Republic)

Fritz celebrates his win 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Next up, Taylor Fritz will take on Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the Davis Cup qualifiers.

Fritz had had a modest season so far, considering his high standards. After a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, he reached the last eight in New York. The American made no mistake against Jakub Mensik in the first bout and defeated him 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka has been one of the most consistent players this year. He entered the Davis Cup qualifiers after a quarterfinal exit in New York. The Czech started his campaign with a commanding win over Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 6-2.

Both players have begun on a confident note. Fritz will have a slight psychological advantage after defeating Lehecka in Toronto last month. He should be able to pass this test again on Saturday.

Predicted Winner: Taylor Fritz

3) Holger Rune vs Pablo Carreno Busta (Denmark vs Spain)

Rune in action at the Spain v Denmark - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Previews - Source: Getty

Next up, Holger Rune will face Pablo Carreno Busta.

After a runner-up finish in Indian Wells, Rune clinched the title in Barcelona. He will enter the Davis Cup qualifiers after an ordinary second-round exit in New York. The Dane couldn't outlast Jan-Lennard Struff in a close five-set bout.

Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno Busta has had a frustrating season so far. Apart from a couple of titles in Tenerife (Challenger 1 & Challenger 2), he hasn't achieved a notable result on tour. The Spaniard will also enter this match after a second-round exit in New York.

Rune will be eager to make amends after a mediocre result in New York. He is much sharper than his opposite number at the moment and should be able to win this bout.

Predicted Winner: Holger Rune

4) Marin Cilic vs Corentin Moutet (Croatia vs France)

Cicil with his team captain at the Croatia v France - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers - Source: Getty

Next up, Marin Cilic will face Corentin Moutet in the second round of the Davis Cup qualifiers.

Cilic showed his match fitness with a solid fourth-round finish at Wimbledon this year. The Croat lost his first encounter against Arthur Rinderknech, 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Corentin Moutet began his campaign with a resilient win against Dino Prizmic. He defeated the youngster in an absorbing three-set bout, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Moutet has raised his level this year with a runner-up finish in Mallorca and a semifinal run in Washington. He is most likely to grind out another win against Cilic on Saturday.

Predicted Winner: Corentin Moutet

5) Frances Tiaofe vs Jakub Mensik (USA vs Czech Republic)

Tiafoe at the USA v Czechia - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Frances Tiafoe will square off against Jakub Mensik in the second round.

Tiafoe hasn't been able to make a significant impact this year. He entered the Davis Cup after a third-round exit in New York and lost to Jiri Lehecka in the singles round.

Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik has run out of gas after a title-winning run in Miami and a quarterfinal finish in Eastbourne. He entered the event after a second-round exit in New York and lost to Taylor Fritz in the singles bout.

Both players will be eager to hit back and earn a valuable point for their country. Considering their record on hard courts and results in the last few weeks, Tiafoe will have a better chance to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Frances Tiafoe.

