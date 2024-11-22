Davis Cup Finals 2024: Germany vs Netherlands ft. Jan-Lennard Struff vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, prediction, odds & pick

Match Details

Fixture: Germany vs Netherlands

Date: November 22, 2024

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,678,571

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - CBC, TVA | Netherlands - Ziggo Sport | Germany - DAZN

Germany vs Netherlands preview

Daniel Altmaier at the Davis Cup Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Germany will take on the Netherlands in the semifinals of the Davis Cup Finals 2024 on Friday (November 22).

Germany edged past Hungary in the qualifying rounds in February to book their spot in the group stage, which began in September. They kicked off their campaign on a dominant note, as they beat Chile and Slovakia 3-0.

The Germans then faced the United States in a battle to decide who would top the group. They went down 2-1 to the Americans and only managed to win the doubles tie. Nevertheless, it was enough for them to make it through the group stage in second place.

Germany were drawn against Canada in the quarterfinals. Daniel Altmaier gave them the lead with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Gabriel Diallo. Jan-Lennard Struff rallied from a set down to defeat Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) and wrap up the tie 2-0 in their favor.

The Netherlands sneaked past Switzerland 3-2 in the qualifying rounds. They were grouped with Belgium, Italy, and Brazil in the group stage, and could only manage to beat Brazil with a score of 2-1, and lost their other ties with the same score. They still placed second in the group and advanced to the last eight.

The Dutch squad took on home favorites Spain in the quarterfinals. Botic van de Zandschulp secured a 6-4, 6-4 win over Rafael Nadal to end his career. Tallon Griekspoor lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, which leveled the tie.

Wesley Koolhof and van de Zandschulp stepped up to beat Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) to seal their spot in the semifinals with a 2-1 over the Spaniards.

Germany leads the Netherlands 6-1 in the head-to-head, though the latter country won their previous tie way back in 2001. The German team will field Daniel Altmaier, Jan-Lennard Struff, Yannick Hanfmann, Tim Putz, and Kevin Krawietz for the semifinals.

The Netherlands will be represented by Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, and Wesley Koolhof. With a spot in the championship round on the line, here's predicting how it could go down in the semifinal tie (Match-ups are subject to change):

Daniel Altmaier vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Botic van de Zandschulp at the Swiss Indoors 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have more losses than wins this year but stepped up for their countries in the quarterfinals. Altmaier claimed his 13th win of the season by beating Diallo, and van de Zandschulp registered his 17th victory of the year by beating Nadal.

Van de Zandschulp's 11-6 record in singles at the Davis Cup is without a doubt better than Altmaier's 2-1 record. The two haven't crossed paths before but given their record this year and at the Davis Cup, the Dutchman is likely to prevail in this contest.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Tallon Griekspoor

Jan-Lennard Struff at the Davis Cup Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

While Griekspoor lost to Alcaraz for the fifth consecutive time, Struff staged a comeback to beat Shapovalov. The German improved his record at the Davis Cup to 15-9, while the Dutchman's current record stands at 10-10.

Griekspoor won their only previous encounter at the US Open 2021 in five sets. While both players have a somewhat similar record for the season, there's a stark difference in their results on hardcourts.

Struff has a 9-13 record on the surface, while Griekspoor has a 20-18 record. Based on how they're performed on hardcourts, the latter could come out on top in this duel.

Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz vs Wesley Koolhof/Botic van de Zandschulp

Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz at the ATP Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Putz and Krawietz recently won the ATP Finals, and they also reached the US Open final a few months ago. While their services weren't needed in the quarterfinals, they have won all four of their doubles matches at the Davis Cup this year.

Koolhof and van de Zandschulp raised their level in the decisive rubber against Spain to emerge victorious. They improved their Davis Cup record to 3-1 this year with the win.

However, Putz and Krawietz are a seasoned pair, while Koolhof and van de Zandschulp team up occasionally from time to time. The Germans' triumph at the ATP Finals also indicates that they're in good form, and makes them the favorites to win this clash.

Germany vs Netherlands odds

Team Moneyline Germany

+110

Netherlands

-155



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Germany vs Netherlands prediction

Tallon Griekspoor at the Paris Masters 2024. (Photo: Getty)

The singles matches could swing either way, given how all four players have performed this year. The Germans won both of their singles matches in the quarterfinals.

Struff hasn't done that well on hardcourts this year but he beat Shapovalov in the previous round, who had just won a title before the Davis Cup. He also has a pretty decent track record while representing Germany.

Even if Germany wins just one singles rubber this time, they will fancy their chances of advancing to the final. Putz and Krawietz will be the favorites to win the doubles match. Having Alexander Zverev in their ranks would've been helpful but even without their highest-ranked player, the Germans will be the favorites to make the summit clash.

Pick: Germany to win 2-1.

