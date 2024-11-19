Match Details

Fixture: Spain vs Netherlands

Date: November 19, 2024

Tournament: Davis Cup Finals 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain

Category: Davis Cup

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,678,571

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC | Canada - CBC, TVA | Spain - Movistar | Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Spain vs Netherlands preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the Davis Cup 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Six-time champions Spain will take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals 2024 on Tuesday (November 19).

Trending

Spain made it through the group stage of the Davis Cup with ease, in September. They were drawn in the same group as Australia, France, and the Czech Republic. They first took on the Czechs, with Carlos Alcaraz and Roberto Bautista Agut winning the singles rubbers.

Alcaraz then teamed up with Marcel Granollers to win the doubles match as well to blank the Czechs 3-0. They were up against France after that, and Bautista Agut gave them the early lead by beating Arthur Fils. Alcaraz sealed the deal in their favor with a win over Ugo Humbert. While they lost the doubles match, they still won the tie 2-1.

Their final group tie was against Australia. Pablo Carreno Busta put Spain ahead with a win over Jordan Thompson. Alexei Popyrin leveled the proceedings by beating Pedro Martinez. Finally, Granollers and Martinez won the decisive doubles match over Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell to win the tie 2-1 and top the group as well.

The Netherlands were grouped with Belgium, Italy, and Brazil. They lost their first group tie against the Belgians 2-1, with Botic van de Zandschulp being the only one winning his match. The Dutch faced Brazil in their next group tie and won 2-1 against them.

Van de Zandschulp lost his singles tie but Tallon Griekspoor kept them in contention with a win over Thiago Monteiro. Wesley Koolhof and van de Zandschulp then won the decisive doubles match to secure the tie in their favor. The Dutch team lost 2-1 to the Italians but still made it through the group stage by placing second.

Both teams are now eyeing to seal their spot in the semifinals. While Spain will be represented by Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Bautista Agut and Marcel Granollers, the Netherlands will field Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong and Wesley Koolhof.

Spain leads the Netherlands 6-2 in the head-to-head, with the Spaniards winning 4-1 in the quarterfinal stage back in 2004. As they renew their rivalry after two decades, here's predicting how it all could go down this time (Match-ups are subject to change):

#1 - Carlos Alcaraz vs Tallon Griekspoor

Carlos Alcaraz and Tallon Griekspoor at the China Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Alcaraz has a 53-13 record this year and won four titles, including the French Open and Wimbledon. Griekspoor, on the other hand, has posted a 32-28 record this season and hasn't even reached a final.

Alcaraz has a perfect 4-0 winning record against Griekspoor and recently beat him 6-1, 6-2 en route to the China Open title a few weeks ago. Given that he hasn't even lost a set in this rivalry, he will be expected to win this rubber for Spain.

#2 - Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Nadal is set to hang up his racquet for good at the end of this tournament, so he will be keen to go out with a bang. His return to the tour this season didn't go as planned, and he has posted a 12-7 record so far. Van de Zandschulp's form has been shaky all year long, and he has a 16-25 record for the year.

However, van de Zandschulp scored one of the biggest upsets in recent memory when he knocked out Alcaraz in the second round of this year's US Open. Even though Nadal has won both of his prior matches against the Dutchman in straight sets, he could find himself on the backfoot if the latter channels his very best.

However, Nadal is also on a 29-match winning streak in singles at the Davis Cup. Since losing his very first singles tie back in 2004, he hasn't lost another one. With this being the final tournament of his career, he will be determined to keep this record intact.

#3 - Marcel Granollers/Pedro Martinez vs Wesley Koolhof/Tallon Griekspoor

Marcel Granollers at the ATP Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Granollers and Koolhof are the doubles specialists in this match-up. Both have held the No. 1 ranking in the past and are currently ranked in the top 10 as well. The Spaniard has an 11-11 record in doubles at the Davis Cup, while the Dutchman has a 7-8 record.

The doubles combination is often susceptible to a switch-up before the match. Granollers has already played with Alcaraz once and could team up with him again instead of Martinez. Nadal is another potential option. For Koolhof, it's likely to be either Griekspoor or van de Zandschulp.

Spain vs Netherlands odds

Player Moneyline Spain

-500

Netherlands

+290

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Spain vs Netherlands prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the Davis Cup 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Alcaraz is the most in-form singles player, so a win for him seems quite likely. Nadal's unbeaten run also makes him a favorite to win his tie, though he hasn't played a match since his exit from the Paris Olympics. He could be a little rusty, and he has played only a handful of matches on hardcourts this year.

Nadal's winning streak at the Davis Cup could be at risk. Granollers and Koolhof will be expected to shoulder the responsibility in doubles, and it all comes down to who their partner will be. Spain will have a slight edge here given the depth and form of their squad, which could ultimately sway the tide in their favor.

Pick: Spain to win the tie 2-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here