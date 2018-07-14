Day 12, July 14 Wimbledon 2018 Schedule: Williams fights Kerber in final; Nadal-Djokovic resume semifinal clash

Tennis: Women's singles semifinals at Wimbledon

Day 11 of Wimbledon 2018 was intense for the players and the viewers alike. It gave us the second longest marathon of all time, thanks to the extraordinary show of sport put up by Kevin Anderson of South Africa and John Isner of the USA, in their semi-final clash. Anderson, beating all odds thrown at him by Isner, made it to the finals. He is now the first South African to play in Wimbledon finals in 97 years!

The fans and players hadn’t even recovered from Day 11’s heat on the court, and here comes Day 12, promising more incredible moments.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will resume their semi-final clash from Day 11 to secure a spot in Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final match that’s scheduled for July 15. Following the marathon semi-final between Anderson and Isner yesterday, that continued for 6 hours 36 minutes, top seed Nadal could only hit his first serve against Djokovic (12) by 8:09 pm, and because of Wimbledon curfew time of 11:00 pm, the players couldn’t finish their game which did start in full force.

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018

Djokovic-Nadal semifinal score status from Day 11:

The match stopped for the day after 2 hours 54 minutes play in which Djokovic took two sets to one lead on Nadal. The score for the day settled on- 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11-9)

Women’s Singles Final

Tennis: Women's singles semifinals at Wimbledon

Serena Williams is second only to Margaret Court (24 title) in most singles Grand Slam titles. Will she take home one more Grand Slam today and level it out with former world no. 1? Williams battle it out against Angelique Kerber of Germany, who is ready to leave no stone unturned inher major final performance.

This game is without a doubt going to be full of action as the two finalists play against each other for the coveted sterling silver salver, the prize money, and most importantly, for the title of the Ladies’ Singles Wimbledon Champion of 2018.

Gentlemen’s Doubles Finals

In another major final clash today, Raven Klaasen of South Africa along with Michael Venus of New Zealand will battle for the title of Gentlemen’s Doubles Finals Champions against Mike Bryan and Jack Sock of the United States of America.

For Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen and their country South Africa, 2018 is turning out to be a historical year at Wimbledon. Speaking about the tennis scene in South Africa, Anderson was quoted saying, "It’s not easy coming from South Africa, it’s very far from the tennis scene."

Now that both of them are in the finals, will they script history by winning the titles?

Wimbledon Day 12, July 14 Schedule:

CENTRE COURT (starts 1:00 pm, 5:30 IST)

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

Angelique Kerber vs Serena Williams

Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus vs Mike BRYAN/Jack Sock