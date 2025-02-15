Delray Beach Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alex Michelsen vs (7) Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: February 15, 2025

Tournament: Delray Beach Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Delray Beach Tennis Center, Florida, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $680,140

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Alex Michelsen at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Alex Michelsen will square off against Miomir Kecmanovic in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Michelsen took on Michael Mmoh in the second round. While the latter claimed the opening set, an injury forced him to call it quits while trailing 3-0 in the second set, sending the young American into the quarterfinals. He then faced former top 10 player Cameron Norrie for a spot in the last four.

With neither player ceding any ground during their service games, a tie-break came into the picture. Michelsen outplayed Norrie in it to take a one-set lead. The second set was closely contested as well, though the American had the last laugh in the end. He snagged a break of serve towards the end of the set to score a 7-6 (3), 7-5 win.

Kecmanovic beat Borna Gojo 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. A walkover from Yoshihito Nishioka sent him into the quarterfinals, where he was up against Marcos Giron. The first set quickly slipped out of the Serb's grasp as his opponent reeled off four games in a row to take the set.

Kecmanovic got back on track in the second set. He secured a break of serve in the sixth game which essentially sealed the set in his favor. He wrapped up the proceedings in a hurry as he raced to a 5-1 lead in the third set, and soon completed a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win.

Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Michelsen





Miomir Kecmanovic







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Miomir Kecmanovic at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Norrie tossed out Michelsen in the first round of last week's Dallas Open, and the latter avenged that loss by beating him in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open. He didn't drop his serve even once, and saved all three break points that he faced. He fired nine aces and won 80 percent of his first serve points. He has also reached the semifinals in doubles here with Mackenzie McDonald.

Kecmanovic staged a quick turnaround to beat Giron. He overcame a slow start and after dropping his serve twice in the first set, he didn't get broken at all for the rest of the match. He has reached his second semifinal of the year, and also his second at the Delray Beach Open. He was the runner-up here two years ago.

Both players have nine wins to their name this season. Kecmanovic is looking to reach his first final in nearly two years, while Michelsen is gunning to reach his third final since July last year. The young American's career has been on the upswing, while the Serb's career seems to have plateaued. For this reason, the home favorite will be expected to trump his rival in this contest.

Pick: Alex Michelsen to win in three sets.

