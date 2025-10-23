Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors, Basel 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (9) Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca

Date: October 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Swiss Indoors Basel

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoors)

Prize Money: €2,523,045

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca preview

Shapovalov at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Shapovalov, ranked World No. 23, arrives in Switzerland with renewed momentum after reaching the semifinal of the ATP 250 event in Stockholm. He holds a 26-20 record on the tour so far. The 26-year-old Canadian has had a topsy-turvy season overall, including some deep runs and early exits.

Ad

Trending

Fonseca, ranked World No. 46, is making an unexpected run into the latter stages in Switzerland. The 19-year-old Brazilian has played and won challengers this year, along with an ATP 250 event. However, otherwise, he has not reached the last eight stages of any event in 2025.

He has amassed a modest 21-15 record this year. In this matchup, Shapovalov’s experience and potent serve should give him the edge over the young up-and-comer. Fonseca is dangerous and improving, but the Canadian’s stronger record at tour-level events gives him the upper hand heading into this clash.

Ad

Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head

The Swiss Indoors quarterfinal between Shapovalov and Fonseca will be their first encounter on the ATP Tour. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -105 +1.5 (-145) Over 22.5 (-155) Joao Fonseca -120 -1.5 (+100) Under 22.5 (+105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca prediction

Joao Fonseca at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Since the US Open, Shapovalov has been fairly active on tour. In Shanghai, he defeated Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 6-2 before losing to Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 4-6. In Stockholm, he had a good run, beating Leo Borg 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 and Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1 before losing to Casper Ruud 3-6, 4-6 in the semifinals.

Ad

At the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Shapovalov beat Marcos Giron 6-7, 6-0, 7-6(4) and Valentin Royer 7-6, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Fonseca, meanwhile, has been consistent, picking up wins at the Laver Cup against Flavio Cobolli (6-4, 6-3) and in the Davis Cup against Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-4, 3-6, 7-5). In Basel, he defeated Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard 7-6, 6-3 and advanced after Jakub Mensik withdrew.

In the quarterfinal tie, Shapovalov’s form and experience give him a clear edge. Expect him to win in straight sets.

Ad

Pick: Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca betting tips

Tip 1: Shapovalov to win 2-0 in sets.

Tip 2: Total games under 22.5.

Tip 3: Fonseca to win fewer than 9.5 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More