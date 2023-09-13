During the 2006 French Open, Novak Djokovic was ridiculed by Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert, for believing he could defeat Rafael Nadal on the clay courts.

Djokovic and Nadal first crossed paths at Roland Garros in 2006, vying for a spot in the semifinals. This encounter laid the foundation for one of the greatest sports rivalries.

Over the years, the duo have locked horns 59 times, with the Serb currently leading their head-to-head record, 30-29. However, it is the Spaniard who holds the upper hand in Grand Slam matches, 11-7.

Their first encounter was deprived of on-court action as Djokovic retired due to an injury after losing the first two sets.

However, contrary to popular opinion, he claimed during the post-match press conference that Nadal was not invincible in clay courts.

"I don’t like to retire, that’s why I’m really unhappy that I finished this way. Even with a sore back, I think I played equal match with him. I realized today that I don’t need to play anything special. Everybody thinks Nadal, for sure he’s the best on this surface… but he is not unbeatable," the Serb said.

"I broke him back like two times in the second set. I couldn’t serve hundred percent so I think if I will serve my service pretty good and use the opportunities, I think I will win the second set and I think I could win today. I have to say that even though he’s the best and everybody thinks he’s unbeatable… I say he’s not unbeatable. He’s beatable," he added.

Later, Brad Gilbert watched the Serb's press conference, and during a conversation with ESPN, had his palm on his forehead in disbelief.

"Are you kidding me! When the trainer came out buddy 'Do you need some... Djokovic do you need some smelling salt?' You wanna incite Rafa? I think the next time he plays you, he is gonna drop the hammer on you," Gilbert said.

Gilbert, who is serving as Coco Gauff's coach now, further ridiculed the Serb's claims. He expressed the view that it was a battle between a "heavyweight" and a "middleweight", with Nadal being the former.

"You’ll never forget saying that. You must have been watching a different match than I was because to me it was a heavyweight versus a middleweight. You were being pushed back. What were you thinking about buddy," he said.

Novak Djokovic extends his lead over Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam title count

Novak Djokovic lifts the 2023 US Open trophy

Novak Djokovic lifted the 24th Major title of his career on Sunday (September 10). He downed Russian Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final, equaling Margaret Court's record on the all-time Grand Slam winners' list.

Rafael Nadal, who is currently out of action nursing a hip injury, has 22 Grand Slam titles to his name. He is expected to return to the court at the onset of 2024. The Spaniard lifted his first Major trophy at the 2005 French Open.

He went on to win the title at Roland Garros 13 more times. He also claimed two titles each at Wimbledon and the Australian Open and triumphed at the US Open four times.

Djokovic, on the other hand, won his first Grand Slam tournament in 2008 at the Australian Open. He now leads his arch-rival Nadal by two titles despite opening his account late.

