Doha 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction | Qatar Total Open

Fixture: Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari

Date: 4 March 2021

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx 7.30 pm local time, 10 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari preview

World No. 16 Garbine Muguruza takes on Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinal of the Qatar Total Open in Doha on Thursday.

Muguruza came into Doha as a serious title contender, having reached the final in the WTA 500 event in Melbourne. The Spaniard also came within inches of defeating Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open fourth round, before losing a tight encounter in 3 sets.

The 27-year-old followed up her solid showing in the first round against Veronika Kudermetova by defeating the in-form Aryna Sabalenka in what was potentially the WTA match of the season so far.

The Spaniard dropped the opportunity to serve for the match in the second set, and recovered from being a break down in the third set to win four games in a row and set up the quarterfinal against Maria Sakkari.

Maria Sakkari

Muguruza comes up against yet another in-form player in Sakkari, who would be high on confidence after picking up a string of high-profile wins over the past few months.

The Greek player reached back-to-back semifinals in Abu Dhabi and Melbourne but failed to build on her strong start to the season at the Australian Open.

However, the 25-year-old has looked in good nick this week, spending a little over two hours on court while defeating Maria Sherif and Madison Keys in straight sets.

Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Their quarterfinal encounter in Doha is the second professional meeting between the two players on tour. Maria Sakkari leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Garbine Muguruza after she defeated the Spaniard in Abu Dhabi in straight sets last month.

Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Both players come into the tournament with some solid results under their belt this season, and while Garbine Muguruza may be the higher ranked player, Maria Sakkari's form makes her a tough opponent to face.

Sakkari has been at her aggressive best in Doha so far. She will adopt a similar strategy to her match against Muguruza in Abu Dhabi, where she took on the role of the aggressor - smashing 33 winners and 11 aces.

During her match against Sabalenka, however, Muguruza proved that she is more than comfortable redirecting pace and holding her own from the baseline against power players. Her first serve percentage remained as high as 75%.

Garbine Muguruza

Like her opponent, Muguruza too relies on her strong serve and powerful groundstrokes to assert her dominance on the court, something Sakkari dealt with well in Abu Dhabi. With a mentally and physically draining encounter just 24 hours prior, her fitness and concentration levels might not be up to speed.

If the two players are in the kind of form they have shown over the past few months, their quarterfinal could be the makings of a classic. However, Muguruza's superior experience under pressure and Sakkari's inconsistency over the last few seasons gives the Spaniard the edge.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.