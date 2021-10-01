Dominic Thiem attends Salzburg-Lille Champions League game, spotted without a splint on injured wrist

Dominic Thiem was recently spotted without a splint on his injured right hand while attending a Champions League match between RB Salzburg and Lille at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

Thiem is aiming to return to the court in 2022 after an injury-ravaged campaign this year. The Austrian is currently recovering from a right wrist injury, which he suffered in Mallorca a few months ago.

Although he appeared to be making good progress, his social media posts showed him wearing a cast in multiple public appearances prior to this week.

However, he looked in good shape when he turned up to watch RB Salzburg play in their home stadium. The Austrian was interviewed by a local channel after the match, as can be seen in the GIF below.

Domi attended the Champions League match in Salzburg last night ⚽️



Just as planned, his wrist isn't in a splint anymore.

Now let's wait and hope that the wrist assessment on Monday goes well and that he doesn't need surgery🤞🏻🥺



Just as planned, his wrist isn't in a splint anymore.

Now let's wait and hope that the wrist assessment on Monday goes well and that he doesn't need surgery🤞🏻🥺 https://t.co/3onmawbyBq

Thiem will reportedly undergo a few more medical examinations over the next few days to determine whether he'll need to go under the knife in the future.

Dominic Thiem will hope to challenge for the big titles when he returns to action in 2022

Dominic Thiem struggled with physical and mental issues in 2021

Dominic Thiem has been working hard to regain the strength and flexibility he lost during his time away from tennis. Thiem often uploads videos of his workouts on social media, allowing his fans to keep tabs on his recovery process.

The Austrian took to Instagram recently to post a few snaps of himself training his lower body, under the supervision of his new fitness trainer Jez Green, who has worked with Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev in the past.

It goes without saying that Dominic Thiem will be keen to bounce back strongly next year, considering he might be in danger of dropping outside the top 20. The Austrian will be dropping a ton of points over the rest of the season, but will have a lot to gain next year if he's fully fit.

As things stand, though, it is not clear whether Thiem will be in contentionfor next year's Australian Open.

