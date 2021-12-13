Dominic Thiem congratulates Max Verstappen after Dutchman wins first F1 world title

Dominic Thiem has congratulated Max Verstappen after the Dutchman secured his maiden Formula One world championship title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Thiem is currently in Abu Dhabi for the Mubadala World Tennis Championships starting on 16 December. Not too far away at the Yas Marina Circuit, F1 crowned a new champion for the first time in eight years.

Max Verstappen, racing for Red Bull, pipped Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in an exciting but controversial finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, denying the Brit a record eighth world title.

Thiem, who is a huge F1 fan, took to social media to hail the Dutchman for a brilliant season.

"Max, what an unbelievable race. So well done. What a sick season that was. Enjoy it, you deserved it," Thiem said on Instagram.

Dominic Thiem's passion for F1 is an open secret

Earlier this year, Dominic Thiem was spotted at the Austrian Grand Prix, which, coincidentally, Max Verstappen went on to win.

Speaking about his experience watching the race, Thiem admitted that he was gradually taking a liking to the "sophisticated sport."

"Last Sunday I enjoyed the Formula 1 race in Spielberg," Thiem had said. "I saw a Formula 1 race for the third time and I slowly understand more and more of this sophisticated sport... Everything around it is impressive."

It's not surprising that Thiem congratulated Verstappen on his victory, considering the Austrian has been one of Red Bull's biggest ambassadors in recent years.

During the Barcelona Grand Prix in May, Thiem was spotted at the Scuderia Alpha Tauri Racing garage to help promote Red Bull's "Wings for Life" campaign. He even had a warm conversation with Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly.

The pair seem to have kept in touch since then, and were spotted together during the Austrian Grand Prix.

Thiem, who has been out of action since June due to a wrist injury he sustained during the Mallorca Open, will return to action at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. He will face Andy Murray in the first round of the exhibition event.

The former US Open champion will then shift his focus to the Australian Open in January.

