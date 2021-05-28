Dominic Thiem is no longer just a machine and now plays more like Roger Federer: Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander believes Dominic Thiem has greatly benefitted from Nicolas Massu's guidance and has developed a versatile game that resembles Roger Federer's.

Dominic Thiem appointed Nicolas Massu as his coach just ahead of the 2019 Indian Wells Masters, which the 27-year-old ended up winning. Since then, Massu has overseen Thiem's rise to a career-high ranking of No. 3. as well as his maiden Slam triumph at the 2020 US Open.

However, since his triumph at Flushing Meadows, Thiem's form has dropped off, raising questions over whether Massu is the right man to continue guiding the Austrian.

Speaking to Kleine Zeitung, Mats Wilander highlighted the positive changes that Massu has introduced in Dominic Thiem's game. Wilander believes Thiem no longer relies on brute force during his matches but is instead a more crafty operator akin to Roger Federer.

"I don't know what their personal relationship is like, but I think Massu is the perfect coach for him," Wilander said. "Because he is an incredible motivator and because he has given Dominic the opportunity to develop.

"Dominic is no longer just a machine and now plays more the Federer style. He's more complete, he can sprinkle in stop balls, backhand slice and serve-and-volley and win points with that. You can't win a match with just a smashing forehand."

Wilander compared Dominic Thiem to Roger Federer

Mats Wilander, who thrice triumphed at Roland Garros, believes the 2021 French Open has come at the right time for Dominic Thiem.

Dominic Thiem getting some time on the red clay of @rolandgarros.@ThiemDomi looking 💪pic.twitter.com/1BK37zu9df — US Open Tennis (@usopen) May 26, 2021

According to the 56-year-old, Thiem will have enough time in best-of-five set matches to shake off slow starts.

"I think Paris comes at the perfect time," Wilander explained. "It's a great opportunity for him to rekindle the fire and fighting spirit in him. Because, even if you don't have a good day at a Grand Slam, at least you have time in a "best of five" match. You can win the first round by fighting your way into it. And then you're quickly in a tournament and can get into a run."

Can't expect Dominic Thiem to consistenly match the Big 3 in terms of mentality: Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander believes that no player can hold a candle to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic when it comes to mental strength. The Swede feels it is unrealistic to expect Dominic Thiem to consistently compete with the trio mentally.

"First, you shouldn't compare any player to the big three - they are absolutely exceptional players," continued the Swede. "And secondly, Dominic can't manage to always be at their top level mentally. That is also very difficult to do."

