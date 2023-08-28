Dominic Thiem vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Ben Shelton

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: TBD

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Dominic Thiem vs Ben Shelton preview

Ben Shelton is playing his first full tour season in 2023

Dominic Thiem and Ben Shelton will face off in the second round of the 2023 US Open in what promises to be an absolute blockbuster of a match.

Thiem started his 2023 tour season on a very poor note, dropping nine of his first 10 matches on the ATP tour in the first three months of the year.

He subsequently struggled in his transition from hardcourts to clay, failing to make an impact during this year's European claycourt swing as well. Consequently, he fell out of the top 100 men's rankings due to his poor results.

Thiem has shown some signs of life in the second half of this year, though, as he managed to reach the final at the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuhel. And while he lost the final to claycourt specialist Sebastian Baez, the campaign in his home country seemed to motivate him immensely.

Thiem then took some well-deserved rest from the ATP tour to recharge his batteries for the 2023 US Open.

His ploy was very effective indeed, as he played some of his best tennis over the last two years to defeat the mercurial Alexander Bublik in straight sets in his opener at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Ben Shelton, meanwhile, is playing a full tour season for the first time this year. The 20-year-old reached the quarterfinals of this year's Australian Open off the back of some impressive wins before losing to compatriot Tommy Paul in four sets.

The World No. 47 then had a quiet time on the tour, barring a last-four run at the 250-level event in Cagliari. While the young American has blown hot and cold this season, he did produce a good performance during his opener against Pedro Cachin.

After losing the first set, Shelton dialed in and played some of his best tennis to advance to the second round of the US Open for the first time in his career.

Dominic Thiem vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

Thiem leads Shelton 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP tour.

The two faced off a few months ago at the 2023 Estoril Open, where Thiem defeated his younger opponent for the loss of just four games.

Dominic Thiem vs Ben Shelton odds

Dominic Thiem vs Ben Shelton prediction

Dominic Thiem hits a single-handed backhand

Ben Shelton has perhaps the most explosive game on the ATP tour. The American has a great first serve, which he uses as a set-up for his swerving left forehand. He also has great finesse and often pulls off spectacular volleys to entertain fans.

Having said that, his shot selection can wildly fluctuate during matches, and he has a knack for finding himself out of position while trying to hit big shots.

Thiem, on the other hand, is much steadier from the baseline. Although his forehand is a shadow of its former self, he still possesses a dangerous one-handed backhand.

The Austrian's down-the-line backhand, in particular, has impressed this year, as he has been able to get underneath the ball with great tenacity.

Perhaps the key for both players in this match will be to target each other's weaker wings. But Shelton will be the one with a slight disadvantage with regards to this tactic, as Thiem will likely find ways to break his double-hander more with his down-the-line backhand and a dependable slice.

Pick: Dominic Thiem to win in four sets.