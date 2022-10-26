"Don't think we are ever going to see a group of this type of excellence, professionalism and such great ambassadors of the sport" - Brian Teacher on the 'Big-3' of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

Former Australian Open champion Brian Teacher lavished praise on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in a recent interview, stating in the latest episode of the "Court-side with Bellinson tennis" podcast that tennis will never again see a group of players like the trio ever again.

Hailing the 'Big-3' for their incredible professionalism and for their years of acting as great ambassadors for the sport, the American opined that it was hard to see anyone coming close to matching their Slam tally in the years to come. For the record, Nadal has 22 Major titles to his name, while Djokovic and Federer have won 21 and 20 Grand Slams respectively.

"We're never going to see a group of guys [like this]," Teacher said. "Some incredible record over the last 15 years how many Slams these guys have won, I don't think we are ever going to see a group, in our lifetime, of this type of excellence and professionalism and such great ambassadors of the sport."

The former World No. 7 also touched on Federer's recent retirement during the interview, stating that the Laver Cup was the "perfect" time for the Swiss to bow out and that he was glad to see the 20-time Grand Slam champion hang up his racquet at the tournament with a fitting farewell ceremony to boot.

"As far as Federer, he struggled with injuries, obviously he had his heart into it, to try and get back to playing at the highest level," Teacher said. "He saw that it wasn't gonna be and I think it was the perfect time to bow out. You never know it is time until it is time, you know?"

"It's just hats off to them and it's so fun to watch" - Brian Teacher on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic



Brian Teacher heaped further praise on Roger Federer for the way he maintained his body and drawing the maximum out of it over such a long career, a trait he also saw in Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Pointing out how very few players have managed to do the same before the trio in the history of the sport, the 67-year-old tipped his hat off to the trio, adding that he has had so much fun watching over the years.

"When you look at how many miles he has on his body, he's had a million miles on his body and he's done a pretty incredible job of managing injuries and eventually, no matter how lucky you are and how good you manage it, it catches everbody, you know?" Teacher said. "It is just too stressful, this sport, and nobody has played it that level for that length of time in that many matches, what all those guys are doing. It's just hats off to them and it's so fun to watch."

