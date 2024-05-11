Novak Djokovic once stood up for chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani following a controversial incident at the 2018 US Open. Lahyani faced backlash for his gesture towards Nick Kyrgios in the Australian's second round match.

Following his 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Radu Albot in his opening match at the 2018 US Open, Kyrgios took on Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round. The Australian made a slow start to the contest, losing the first set and falling behind 3-0 in the second.

During the changeover, chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani made an unusual gesture by stepping down from his chair and approaching Kyrgios to offer his help and encourage the Australian to deliver a better effort.

"I want to help you. You are great for tennis. I know this is not you," Lahyani told Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios then turned the match around, winning 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-0 to set up a blockbuster third-round clash against Roger Federer. However, his opponent Herbert expressed dissatisfaction with Lahyani's intervention, contending that "this was not his job."

Amid the ensuing controversy, Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on the incident. He asserted that it was understandable for Herbert and others to be upset with Lahyani's gesture, acknowledging that umpires had a responsibility to be "neutral."

Nevertheless, the Serb stood up for the Swede, describing Lahyani as a "positive" presence on court who always tried to foster a lively atmosphere.

"I understand why people, maybe Herbert, is upset because that has happened. Obviously, it's understandable. A chair umpire should be neutral," Djokovic said in a press conference at the US Open (via The Hindu).

"But, everybody, who knows Mohamed, knows as well he's quite different from others. He's always very positive, smiles, tries to bring that energy to the court. He likes to make a show, as well, out of it," he added.

Djokovic also suggested that Lahyani was likely urging Kyrgios to deliver his best effort in a "friendly" way, letting the Australian know that he was at risk of being fined without sounding "threatening."

"Knowing Mohamed, I really don't think that he meant to do it for any other reason, but to really try to help Nick to understand that if he continues doing that, he might get, you know, fined or penalty or whatever, or warning," Djokovic said.

"I haven't seen it, as I say. From I what heard, knowing Mohamed, I think he has done it in a friendly way. He didn't want to probably sound that he's threatening Nick," he added.

However, Mohamed Lahyani did face repercussions for his unconventional behavior, receiving a suspension from his next two tournaments by the ATP.

How Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios fared at the 2018 US Open

Novak Djokovic won the 2018 US Open

Novak Djokovic entered the 2018 US Open as the sixth seed, beating Martin Fucsovics 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in his opening match. He then defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2 and claimed a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win over Richard Gasquet to reach the fourth round.

The Serb continued his impressive run by triumphing over Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. He secured a dominant 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 over John Millman and beat Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a blockbuster title clash against Juan Martin del Potro.

Djokovic emerged victorious in the final, defeating Del Potro 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 to clinch his third US Open title and 14th Grand Slam title overall.

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, took on Roger Federer in the third round after his wins over Radu Albot and Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Federer ended the Australian's run, securing a commanding 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 victory to book his place in the fourth round.

