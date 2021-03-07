Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,835,490

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Ekaterina Alexandrova

World No. 33 Ekaterina Alexandrova will take on World No. 38 Coco Gauff in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Alexandrova comes into the Dubai tournament on the back of a last 16 appearance in Abu Dhabi and a semifinals showing at the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne. The Russian scored two impressive wins in the latter - over reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek and World No. 2 Simona Halep.

She also reached the third round of the Australian Open, where she was beaten by World No. 1 Ash Barty.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, started off her 2021 season by making second-round appearances in Abu Dhabi, Melbourne (Gippsland Trophy) and the Australian Open. But the American did enjoy a good run at her most recent event - the Adelaide International - where she came through qualifying to reach the semifinals.

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Ekaterina Alexandrova and Coco Gauff have never played each other on the WTA tour, and so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Ekaterina Alexandrova has a powerful game. The Russian is blessed with a good serve, and she can easily pull the trigger off her forehand as well as her backhand wing.

Alexandrova has one WTA singles title to her credit, so it is clear that she also has what it takes to triumph on the big stage.

Coco Gauff, on the other hand, likes to mix her deep drives with off-pace shots in order to disrupt her opponent's rhythm. And while she possesses a big first serve too, that part of her game is still a work-in-progress.

The 16-year-old already has a lot of experience on the big stage, and has repeatedly shown the ability to fight back when the chips are down. That is something that will likely hold her in good stead in the long run.

With both players being so close in the rankings and coming off good performances in recent weeks, this has all the makings of a close contest. But Alexandrova might just have a slight edge given her more confident displays so far in 2021.

Prediction: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win in three sets.