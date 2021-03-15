Dubai Tennis Championships 2021: Kei Nishikori vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Kei Nishikori vs (5) David Goffin

Date: 16 March 2021

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,897,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Kei Nishikori vs David Goffin preview

Kei Nishikori takes on fifth seed David Goffin in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2021 on Tuesday.

Following a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly a year, Nishikori had a rough start to 2021. He lost all three of his matches in Melbourne, at the ATP Cup and the Australian Open.

However, the Japanese rediscovered his touch in Rotterdam earlier this month. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur on his way to a first quarterfinal since Wimbledon 2019, before bowing out to Borna Coric.

Nishikori then struck out in the very first round at Marseille against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, but the confidence he gained from his Rotterdam run is still evident. The 31-year-old overturned a one-set deficit against Reilly Opelka in the Dubai first round, to set up the match against Goffin.

David Goffin

Much like his opponent, Goffin also got his year off to a rough start. After a semifinal run in Antalya, the Belgian lost two consecutive first-round matches in Melbourne.

However, the World No. 14 was back on track at Montpellier, where he won his first title in four years by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in the final. Goffin did subsequently suffer early defeats in Doha and Rotterdam, but he seems to be playing close to his best again.

Kei Nishikori vs David Goffin head-to-head

The second round encounter in Dubai is the fourth professional meeting between the two players on tour, and Kei Nishikori currently leads the head-to-head 3-0 over David Goffin.

All three of Nishikori's wins came at Masters 1000 events way back in 2015. The Japanese defeated Goffin in Miami, Madrid and Montreal that year.

Kei Nishikori vs David Goffin prediction

Both players come into the match in a similar vein of form. But given his superior match sharpness and ranking, David Goffin is the slight favorite on paper over Kei Nishikori.

The Japanese has shown consistent signs of improvement this year, and his altered service motion worked with efficiency both in Rotterdam and in the match against Opelka. Nishikori's backhand and counterpunching skills remain fearsome weapons even now, despite his lack of strong results over the last two years.

Kei Nishikori

Goffin's recent performances, meanwhile, have once again showcased his ability to outlast his opponents in long exchanges and matches. The Belgian is capable of finding sharp angles across the court, and his movement is undoubtedly a big asset.

For Nishikori, the key would be to redirect pace from the back of the court and prevent his opponent from getting into a rhythm and dictating the play. If he manages to do that, the Japanese may have a slight edge.

Prediction: Kei Nishikori to win in three sets.