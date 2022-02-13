Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Sixth seed Iga Swiatek takes on Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Swiatek has had a positive start to the 2022 season. After defeating the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Victoria Azarenka, the Pole reached the semifinals in Adelaide, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty.

The former Roland Garros champion had a great run at the Australian Open as well. Swiatek got past tricky encounters against Sorana Cirstea and Kaia Kanepi to reach the semifinals where she bowed out to Danielle Collins.

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

Kasatkina has also had an impressive start to the year. The Russian reached back-to-back semifinals in Melbourne and Sydney during the Australian summer swing, defeating the likes of Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza.

As a result, the 24-year-old is ranked World No. 21. Kasatakina returns to action after her third-round run at the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

The first round in Dubai will be the third match between the two players, and the head-to-head between Swiatek and Kasatkina currently stands at 1-1.

Kasatkina won their first encounter on grass in Eastbourne last year. Swiatek did, however, get past the Russian 6-2, 6-3 in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open last month.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Swiatek at the 2022 Australian Open

Superior ranking and a recent win over Kasatkina in Melbourne makes Swiatek the favorite for the first-round encounter. The Pole's serve is far superior to Kasatkina's, and her natural power and ability to paint the lines with winners is a huge weapon.

The Russian, on the other hand, will look to mix up her game in order to disrupt Swiatek's rhythm. Kasatkina is a proficient doubles player and often comes up to the net to end points early. She usually uses tactics to construct a point rather than power.

Swiatek's strengths, however, significantly outweigh her opponent's and her recent win over Kasatkina also gives her a psychological edge.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala