Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Elena Rybakina vs Moyuka Uchijima

Day 3 of the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will feature a total of 20 matches in the day, including both singles and doubles matches. Top players like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina among others are set to play.

The top 5 seeds received a bye in the first round, so they will mark their presence for the first time on the court on February 18. With a mix of experience and youth battling it out on the hard courts, fans can expect a thrilling day of tennis action. Here's a look at the key matches and predictions:

#1 Elena Rybakina vs Moyuka Uchijima

Sixth seed Elena Rybakina begins her campaign in Dubai against Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima in the second round as she received a bye in the first. Rybakina, a Wimbledon champion and consistent performer on hard courts, comes into the tournament with confidence following a decent start to her season. The World No. 7 holds a win-loss ratio of 10-4. She is the 2020 finalist at the tournament, where she lost to Simona Halep in three sets.

The 25-year-old is coming off a quarterfinal defeat against the World No. 2 Iga Swiatek at the Qatar Open in straight sets. The Kazakh star will look to leave the defeat behind and make a deeper run in the tournament and win her maiden title at the event.

Moyuka Uchijima, on the other hand, is making her debut at the tournament. She was formidable in the qualifiers and continued her form in the main draw as well. The Chinese player defeated the runner-up from the previous tournament, the Qatar Open, Jelena Ostapenko in the first round 6-3, 6-3. She showcased her agility and tactical nous. Somehow, if Uchijima manages to carry forward her current form in the next round, she can cause some serious trouble for Rybakina.

This match marks the first career meeting between the two players. However, Ryakina has tons of experience in the Gulf which will play a significant role in the match-up. Uchijima’s ability to counter Rybakina’s aggression will be put to the test.

Prediction: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

#2 Jasmine Paolini vs Eva Lys

Jasmine Paolini with the trophy at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2024 - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini received a bye in the round and now faces qualifier Eva Lys in a Round of 32 clash. Paolini has not had a great singles year till now but she is coming off a doubles Qatar Open title with her partner Sara Errani which will definitely reflect on her singles performance as well in this tournament.

The Italian has been a steady performer on the WTA Tour, relying on her consistency and ability to construct points effectively. Additionally, the Italian is the defending champion of the tournament, as she defeated Anna Kalinskaya in the final of 2024 in hard-fought three sets. Coming into this match as the favorite, Paolini will aim to assert her dominance early.

Eva Lys, a young and promising German player, has already shown glimpses of her potential in the qualifiers and the first round. Last time, she tried to qualify in the tournament but lost in the second qualifying round against Clara Burel in straight sets. Armed with a solid baseline game and quick footwork, she could pose a challenge to Paolini if given the chance.

Both the players will play each other for the first time in their careers. Paolini’s experience and skill set should give her the edge over the World No. 87.

Prediction: Jasmine Paolini to win in straight sets.

#3 Linda Noskova vs Diana Shnaider

As Linda Noskova squares off against Diana Shnaider, the young talents are expected to put up a show for spectators and viewers all around the world. The rising Czech talent defeated Yulia Putintseva in straight sets in the previous round and then partnered with her in the doubles category to reach the round of 16 by defeating the Chinese pair of Zheng SaiSai and Wang Xinyu.

Shnaider is a young prodigy who has quickly risen in the world rankings and is currently at No. 13. She brings an unorthodox left-handed game and an aggressive mindset to the table. The Russian has already won four WTA titles and a doubles Olympics silver medal in her short career. The 20-year-old has not had a great start to the 2025 season as she holds a win-loss ratio of 5-4.

This is the debut for both players at the tournament, and it will be the first time they meet each other in their careers. Shnaider can cause significant problems for Noskova but her inconsistency has been her Achilles heel. If she manages to maintain her level, she should easily outlast Noskova in this battle of young talents.

Prediction: Diana Shnaider to win in straight sets.

