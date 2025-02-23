Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik

Date: February 24, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Centre Court, Dubai Tennis Stadium

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,415,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik preview

Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed good results on ATP Tour in 2025 (Source: Getty)

Felix Auger-Aliassime will face the dangerous Alexander Bublik for a place in the second round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday (February 24).

Auger-Aliassime has displayed some good tennis this season after struggles with his results over the last two years. The 24-year-old enjoyed triumphs in Adelaide and Montpellier earlier this year, before reaching the semifinals at this week's Qatar Open - where he was denied by eventual champion Andrey Rublev in three sets.

The World No. 23 will be keen on carrying his rich vein of form into the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. That said, he will likely have stiff resistance from 2024 Dubai runner-up Alexander Bublik. The Kazakh has lost 17 of his last 24 matches on the ATP Tour and will be keen on a reversal of fortunes at the 500-level event.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime and Bublik have split their last four tour-level meetings, so their head-to-head record stands at 2-2. The Canadian notably has won two of their three hardcourt meetings at the 2019 Shanghai Masters and the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime Alexander Bublik

(Odds will be updated once available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Bublik hits a forehand at Qatar Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Auger-Aliassime has been the player to beat this year. The former World No. 6 has always had big groundstrokes and an accurate serve. However, his consistency issues in shot-making constrained his results in the past. Uncharacteristic errors in important moments during matches thereby cost him big wins.

Bublik, on the other hand, also struggles with consistency during baseline rallies. The 27-year-old does make up for it with impressive finesse and surprise drop shots to upset his opponents' rhythm. He also has a big first serve, which will put his younger opponent's return game to test.

The keys to winning for both players will be to keep a high first-serve percentage. This match could swing either way but considering Auger-Aliassime has more match wins under his belt this year, he is the favorable pick to come through.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime in three sets.

