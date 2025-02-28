Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Final: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: March 1, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Auger-Aliassime in action at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships (Source: Getty)

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday, March 1.

Auger-Aliassime commenced his campaign at the ATP 500 event with a hard-fought 7-6(7), 6-7(4), 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik. He then staged a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 comeback win against Nuno Borges in the second round. The Canadian had to dig deep in the quarterfinals as well, this time against Marin Cilic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Auger-Aliassime then locked horns with qualifier Quentin Halys in the semifinals. He was precise with his serves and dealt with the Frenchman's hard-hitting game effectively to come out on top, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. The result marked the Canadian's fourth deciding-set win of the week.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas bounced back from his Qatar Open upset with a 7-6(4), 6-3 win against Lorenzo Sonego in his opener in Dubai. He then defeated Karen Khachanov in the second round. The Greek continued his great run to defeat the in-form Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas faced off against Tallon Griekspoor for a place in the final. The World No. 11 held his serve well and broke once in each set as he registered his most straight-forward win of the week against the Dutchman, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

This will be their tenth meeting on the tour. Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head 6-3. He won their last meeting at the 2023 Paris Masters in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -140 +1.5 (-375) Over 23.5 (-120) Felix Auger-Aliassime +115 -1.5 (+240) Under 23.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Tsitsipas at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships (Source: Getty)

Auger-Aliassime has had a remarkable season so far. He has already won two titles this year, in Adelaide and Montpellier. The Canadian has been consistent with his serves, averaging more than 11 aces per match in 2025.

Tsitsipas had registered just two wins prior to his campaign in Dubai. However, the Greek seems to have regained his form on the hardcourts of the Aviation Club Tennis Centre. He has registered an impressive average first-serve win percentage of 83.25% this week.

Tsitsipas could pose some issues with his serve, court coverage, and aggressive playing style. However, under current circumstances, Auger-Aliassime is expected to come out on top. He has been especially impressive during pressure points, which could be crucial in a high-stakes final match.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

