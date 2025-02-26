Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Matteo Berrettini vs Christopher O’Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Christopher O’Connell

Date: February 26, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Matteo Berrettini vs Christopher O’Connell preview

Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Quarterfinal 2025 - Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini, currently ranked 30th in the world, began his Dubai Tennis Championships campaign with a win over 38-year-old veteran Gael Monfils. Berrettini, a 2021 Wimbledon finalist, has built a reputation of being a tough fight on grass and hardcourts due to his ability to hit explosive forehand shots and do formidable serves; making him a strong contender in the tournament.

After early exits in the initial tournaments of the season, the Italian’s biggest breakthrough came at the Qatar Open, where he defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 6-2 in the first round. Berrettini, who lost to Jack Draper in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, showed some aggressive play complemented by finesse touches in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championship.

Christopher O’Connell, ranked 75th, meanwhile, qualified his way to the main draw. The one-handed backhand player registered straight-sets wins over Abdulrahman Al Janhai and Botic van de Zandschulp in the qualifying rounds. The Australian is known for his grit and defensive prowess but has failed to make a significant mark this season.

He advanced to the second round after Grigor Dimitrov retired mid-match due to injury, but O’Connell won the first set 6-0. While O’Connell is yet to prove his mettle against top-tier players, his consistency and ability to extend rallies make him a tricky opponent on any surface.

Matteo Berrettini vs Christopher O’Connell head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between Matteo Berrettini and Christopher O’Connell on the ATP Tour, and the Italian leads the head-to-head record with a score of 1-0.

Matteo Berrettini vs Christopher O’Connell odds

(Odds to be updated when available.)

Matteo Berrettini vs Christopher O’Connell prediction

Christopher O'Connell at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini’s superior offensive skills and powerful serve make him the favorite heading into this encounter. In recent matches, his court coverage and net gameplay have been as good as anyone, further bolstering his weaponry. This is only his second appearance at the tournament, marking his return after five years. He will be determined to make a deep run in the tournament to validate his mettle before heading to the Sunshine Double.

For O’Connell, the key to an upset lies in exploiting Berrettini’s weaker backhand and forcing the Italian into extended rallies. The Australian’s consistent baseline game and agility could trouble Berrettini if he’s not at his sharpest. The 30-year-old has never made it past the Round of 16 in his four attempts at the event but will be looking to change that this time. However, O’Connell’s lack of firepower and a weak one-handed backhand could prove decisive against a player of Berrettini’s caliber.

The Aussie's resilience and tactical brilliance can test the Italian’s patience in longer rallies. However, Berrettini's superior skillset and experience should see him through to the quarterfinals without much trouble.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.

