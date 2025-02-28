Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 semifinal: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: February 28, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

The Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 will showcase a repeat of an exciting clash between World No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dutch contender Tallon Griekspoor in the semifinal round of the tournament. Both the players faced each other a few days back in the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, where Tsitsipas came out on top after almost three hours of intense tennis [(5) 6-7, 7-6 (6), 7-5].

Tsitsipas, a two-time finalist at Dubai (2019,2020), returned to the tournament after a four-year gap and has enjoyed a successful run to date. He overcame Matteo Berrettini in a three-set quarterfinal match, earning a spot in the semifinals. This marks Tsitsipas's first ATP tour semifinal of the season. Prior to Dubai, he held a 3-4 win-loss record, which included first-round exits at the Australian and Qatar Opens.

The Greek Player turned things around in Dubai as he bagged impressive wins on his way to the semifinal, defeating notable players such as Lorenzo Sonego in the first round, Karen Khachanov in the second, and most recently, Matteo Berrettini.

On the other hand, Griekspoor, ranked World No. 47, has displayed strong form in this tournament, achieving consecutive wins against seeded players: fifth seed Ugo Humbert in the second round and top seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. He also defeated Russian player Roman Safiullin in the first round.

On all three occasions, he staged a comeback after losing the first set, showcasing his resilience and never-give-up attitude. The 26-year-old has all the tools to cause an upset against the former World No. 3 in the semifinal round and book his spot in his first ever final at Dubai.

The winner of this round will play the winner of the other semifinal featuring Felix Auger Aliassime and Quentin Halys in the finals, which is scheduled to take place on March 1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Tsitsipas and Griekspoor have met twice on the ATP Tour, with Tsitsipas dominating the contest with a head-to-head record of 2-0. Their latest meeting was at the Rotterdam 2025, and before that, they met in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open, where Tsitsipas beat Griekspoor in straight sets. That was the same year the Greek became a finalist Down Under.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Tallon Griekspoor at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Tsitsipas, the fourth seed of the tournament, is the favorite heading into the match, courtesy of his experience, ranking, and all-around game. His ability to pummel rallies with heavy topspin forehands and an improved net game makes him a very challenging opponent on hardcourts. However, he has struggled for consistency of late, particularly against players who are aggressive enough to rattle him.

Meanwhile, Griekspoor’s best hope is to lean heavily on his serve and flatten out his groundstrokes to keep Tsitsipas on his back foot. If he maintains his never-give-up mentality, and pounces on any lapses provided by the Greek, an upset could be on the cards.

However, Tsitsipas’ superior experience as well as his calmness in pressure situations should play a huge role in him coming through against Griekspoor.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

