Eastbourne 2022 final: Taylor Fritz vs Maxime Cressy  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Maxime Cressy

Date: 25 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Finals.

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €697,405.

Taylor Fritz vs Maxime Cressy preview

Third seed Taylor Fritz will square off against Maxime Cressy in the final of the Eastbourne International on Saturday.

After early exits from the Rosmalen Grass Court Championship and Queen's Club, Taylor Fritz has finally hit the ground running on grass with wins over Thaigo Monteiro, Alexander Bublik and defending champion Alex de Minaur en route to the final in Eastbourne.

Fritz came out all guns blazing against De Minaur, wrapping up the first set 6-1 in 26 minutes. The Australian looked down and out but assiduously found his way back into the match, edging past Fritz in a tiebreak and levelling the semifinal contest.

However, the American kept his focus in the decider and eliminated his fatigued opponent 6-1,7-6(5),6-3 to move into his second ATP final in 2022.

The 24-year old has a 66 percent success ratio this season and his standout performance was winning the title at Indian Wells, beating Rafael Nadal in the finals 6-3, 7-6(5).

Similarly, Maxime Cressy has also put a string of disappointing results in the last few tournaments behind him by regaining his top form at the Eastbourne Rothesay International.

The American registered astonishing wins over Reilly Opelka, Daniel Evans, top seed Cameron Norrie and in-form qualifier Jack Draper en route to the finals.

Cressy dropped a set for the first time in the tournament against former Boys' Wimbledon runner-up Jack Draper in the semifinals. The Brit levelled the contest by claiming the second set in a tiebreak.

The match could have swayed in any direction, with both players feeling the effects of two absorbing hours of tennis heading into the third set. However, Cressy held his nerve and saved five break points in the decider to beat Draper 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 6-3 to secure a place in his second final on the ATP tour.

Taylor Fritz vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

Fritz and Cressy have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Maxime Cressy odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -190 -2.5(+110) Under 24.5(-105) Maxime Cressy +150 +2.5(-155) Over 24.5(-135)

Taylor Fritz vs Maxime Cressy prediction

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Seven

Three years ago, Taylor Fritz won his first ATP title at Eastbourne by ousting Sam Querrey in the final 6-3, 6-4. The American will be looking to emulate his run from 2019 and pick up a third ATP title.

Fritz won 75 percent of his first serve points and saved all the break points he faced against De Minaur. He's comfortable duelling from the baseline and patiently waits for opportunities to shift gears between rallies. His ability to dictate play from the baseline will be crucial against Cressy, who will utilize the serve-and-volley frequently in their encounter.

Cressy launched 21 aces and won 81 percent of his first serve points against Draper. He also saved all the break points he faced against the Brit. It's no surprise that Cressy's serve is the biggest weapon in his skill set and he's used it efficiently this week.

If Cressy absorbs the pressure well in the early proceedings and converts his half chances to meaningful ones, he can cap off a perfect week of tennis in Eastbourne and win the first ATP title of his career.

Pick: Cressy to win in three sets

