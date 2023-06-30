Eastbourne 2023: Camila Giorgi vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Daria Kasatkina

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 30, 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: $780,637

Camila Giorgi vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Camila Giorgi plays a forehand at Rothesay International

As the semifinals of the Eastbourne Open 2023 approach, Camila Giorgi and Daria Kasatkina prepare to battle it out on the court. World No. 67 Giorgi will be gunning for a spot in the finals for the third time in a row, having made it to this stage in the last two years.

Unfortunately, both previous attempts ended in defeat, first against Anett Kontaveit in 2021 and then against Jelena Ostapenko in the following year.

On her way to this year's semifinals, Giorgi faced Ostapenko once again in a hard-fought quarterfinal. Despite Ostapenko gaining an early lead, Giorgi managed to save three set points in a tiebreak, which eventually led to Ostapenko retiring due to dizziness.

Kasatkina, on the other hand, will be making her first appearance in the Eastbourne Open semifinals. The No. 9 seed faced some challenging opponents, losing to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and Ostapenko, the eventual champion, in 2021.

Despite these setbacks, Kasatkina has proved herself this year, advancing to the semifinals after No. 2 seed Caroline Garcia retired from their quarterfinal match due to a shoulder injury.

This win is significant for Kasatkina, as it marks her first victory over a Top 10 player in 2023. Furthermore, it is her second triumph over a Top 10 player on grass, her first being against then-No. 9 Iga Swiatek at Eastbourne two years prior.

Camila Giorgi vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

In the two previous encounters between Giorgi and Kasatkina on the WTA circuit, Kasatkina holds an undefeated record. Their initial clash took place at the Lyon Open in 2020, with Kasatkina emerging victorious with a scoreline of 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

The next match-up at the 2022 French Open saw Kasatkina repeat her triumph, securing a 6-2, 6-2 win. The forthcoming Eastbourne Open semifinal will be their maiden contest on a grass court.

Camila Giorgi vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Camila Giorgi vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Daria Kasatkina in action at French Open

The semifinals of the Eastbourne Open 2023 set the stage for an intriguing encounter between Camila Giorgi and Daria Kasatkina. Both players progressed to this round after their quarterfinal opponents had to retire.

Kasatkina demonstrated excellent form prior to Garcia's exit, skillfully maneuvering her first serve and drop shots. Giorgi, on the other hand, managed to navigate a demanding first set against Ostapenko.

Despite Ostapenko's attempts to close the set, Giorgi's aggressive game forced her into making unforced errors, resulting in Giorgi clinching the set.

Giorgi thrives on her rhythm with her groundstrokes, which intensifies with each match she plays, regardless of the adversary. This could pose a challenge for Kasatkina, who may struggle with the power deficit in her game.

Given Giorgi's mental resilience, she is well-positioned to secure the win. However, Kasatkina could potentially turn the tide by continuously moving Giorgi around the court, inducing errors.

As such, while the matchup may favor Giorgi, it promises to be a closely contested duel.

Pick: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.

