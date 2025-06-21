Match Details

Fixture: (7) Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li

Date: June 23, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+

Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li preview

Raducanu at the HSBC Championships - Day Five - Source: Getty

World No. 36 Emma Raducanu will take on Ann Li in the first round of the Eastbourne International.

Trending

Raducanu has made a propitious start to the season. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Miami and the last 16 in Rome. She also participated in the French Open, but lost to Iga Swiatek in the second round.

The Brit will enter Eastbourne after a quarterfinal appearance in London. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Cristina Bucsa and Rebecca Sramkova, but lost to Zheng Qinwen in the last eight. The top seed defeated Raducanu in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Li plays a forehand Libema Open Grass Court Championships - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ann Li has had a hot and cold season so far. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she secured a runner-up finish in Singapore and reached the last eight in Rabat. Despite a resilient effort against Maya Joint, she lost in the Morocco Open, 6-2, 6-1.

Li will enter Eastbourne after second-round exits in Paris and Rosmalen. She was defeated by Jessica Pegula at the French Open and Suzan Lamens in Rosmalen. The American will be eager to make a big impact in Eastbourne.

Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li head-to-head

The head-to-head between Raducanu and Li is locked at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu Ann Li

Odds will be updated when available.

Emma Raducanu vs Ann Li prediction

Raducanu at the HSBC Championships - Day Five - Source: Getty

Raducanu reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships last year. She has a promising record on grass and will be expected to do well in England. The Brit has improved her game in the last few months but still needs to find a way past higher-ranked opponents.

Li, on the other hand, was one win away from claiming her second WTA title this year. She was ranked outside the top 150 in 2023 but is currently among the top 70 players on tour. The American likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and has a decent skill set on grass.

Raducanu backed out of the Berlin Tennis Open due to fitness concerns. She is close to achieving a strong result and will be one of the dark horses in Eastbourne. If the Brit finds her rhythm early and keeps a check on her errors, she is most likely to eliminate Li in the first round.

Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More