Journalist Glenn Greenwald has added his voice to growing criticism of the WTA's ban on Elena Rybakina's former coach. Stefano Vukov. Vukov was reportedly told by the WTA at the end of January that he would be suspended from coaching for 12 months.

The governing body, led by chief executive Portia Archer, cited violations of their code of conduct, unearthed during an intensive internal investigation, and detailed this in a confidential three-page report (per The Athletic). Vukov was required to answer accusations that he'd "mentally abused" the former Wimbledon champion after the two first parted ways in 2024.

Greenwald, who is an influential journalist and former lawyer, took to his X (former Twitter) account to give his views about the case. Citing the fact that Elena Rybakina has not publicly accused Vukov of anything, and has intended to re-hire him in spite of the allegations, he wrote

"This is a maddening tennis scandal: Elena Rybakina is 25. She makes millions a year. She won Wimbledon. The WTA suspended her coach (divulging he is also her boyfriend) because *others claimed he verbally abuses her. She never complained: indeed, insists he was never abusive."

Back in 2024, Elena Rybakina announced on social media immediately before the US Open in September that she and Vukov were ending their 5-year professional relationship. She wrote:

"Hello everyone. After 5 years, Stefano and I are no longer working together. I thank him for his work on-court and wish him all the best for the future. Thank you for all your support."

The WTA has responded to allegations of harassment after Elena Rybakina's former coach Stefano Vukov parted ways with the Kazakh in 2024

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

The WTA alleges that after that announcement Vukov refused to leave Rybakina's hotel and bombarded her with more than 100 phone messages to beg her to take him back, together with innumerable text messages. It is also suggested that Rybakina requested her team to employ security services to keep her safe.

The WTA issued a statement in support of its decision, per skysports.com:

"The WTA confirms that the independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA Code of Conduct by Stefano Vukov has concluded. Following this process, the suspension remains in place. To protect the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation and its findings, the WTA will not provide further details."

In a separate post, Greenwald went further in expressing his view that the WTA was imposing the ban against the express wishes of the 25-year-old. He insisted that Elena Rybakina should be allowed to make her own decisions:

"Rybakina -- a highly accomplished and wealthy adult -- has repeatedly and vocally said he never abused her. Yet others insist they know best for her. So often those who purport to protect women condescendingly disbelieve in their autonomy."

On the tennis front Rybakina has won 12 out of 16 matches so far in 2025. The 25-year-old is currently competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she is the sixth seed.

Rybakina recently booked her place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event after a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(2) win over ninth seed Paula Badosa. Here, she will face Sofia Kenin and whoever wins, will face either second seed Iga Swiatek or 12th seed Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals.

