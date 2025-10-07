Elena Rybakina vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match details

Fixture: (8) Elena Rybakina vs Jaqueline Cristian

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Two big-hitting players, Elena Rybakina and Jaqueline Cristian, will lock horns in an intriguing second-round encounter at the 2025 Wuhan Open.

Rybakina, the eighth seed at this year's tournament, faced a surprise early exit in her last tournament. She was bundled out in the third round at Beijing, going down against Eva Lys in three sets.

Nonetheless, Rybakina has put together a solid 45-18 win-loss record for the season. She won the title in Strasbourg and, more recently, reached back-to-back semifinals at Montreal and Cincinnati

Cristian is in the middle of a purple patch.(Source: Getty)

Cristian, on the other hand, is in the middle of career-best season herself. She has posted solid results at Slams, reaching the third round at three of the four. She also made her first Tour final in Morocco and lifted a WTA 125k trophy in Puerto Vallarta.

Coming into the contest, the Romanian is at a near-career-high ranking at No. 48 and has of a 29-22 win-loss to show for. She was made to work hard in her opener by McCartney Kessler, but managed to overcome a first-set tiebreaker loss to prevail in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head

Rybakina leads Cristian in their current head-to-head with a 2-1 margin. She won their most recent meeting, which came at this year's Canadian Open, in two tight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Jaqueline Cristian odds

(Odds to be updated)

Elena Rybakina vs Jaqueline Cristian betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Rybakina to win

Tip 2: Each player to win a set

Tip 3: At least 28 games

Elena Rybakina vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction

Rybakina made an early exit in Beijing recently. (Source: Getty)

Both Elena Rybakina and Jaqueline Cristian possess big serves that they win them a fair few easy points. Their games are also well-suited for hardcourts so this has the potential of turning into a tight affair.

Rybakina was uncharacteristically poor on serve in Beijing a couple of weeks ago. Her first-serve percentage hovered around the 50% mark and she was broken a whopping 10 times in her two matches at the tournament.

Playing against Cristian, the Kazakh will need to improve those numbers. The Romanian likes to go after her shots and possess the power needed to punish second serve off both wings. She created 18 break chances in her last match alone, taking eight of them.

A lot will depend on how well Rybakina is serving on the day. She will face some stiff resistance from Cristian, who is a known fighter on court. That said, if the eighth seed can settle into a rhythm, she should manage just about scrape through.

Prediction: Rybakina in three sets

