Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (2) Jasmine Paolini

Date: October 18, 2025

Tournament: Ningbo Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center in Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Rybakina at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini will lock horns with each other in the first semifinal of the Ningbo Open on Saturday.

Rybakina dominated Ajla Tomljanovic by 6-2, 6-0 in her last match to reach the semifinals for the first time since the Cincinnati Open in August. The World No. 9 had defeated Dayana Yastremska in a three-set thriller in the second round, but was in total control against Tomljanovic.

The Kazakhstani is enjoying a decent season with a 47-19 win-loss record. She clinched the WTA 500 title in Strasbourg earlier this year but has struggled for consistency in recent tour events. Rybakina suffered an early second-round exit in Beijing, followed by a quarterfinal elimination in Wuhan last week.

Jasmine Paolini, who is second-seeded in Ningbo, overcame sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic in the last round. She lost the opening set but made a strong comeback to take the match 7-5, 5-7, 3-6. The Italian has had a 41-17 win-loss record this season so far. Paolini registered her maiden win in Rome and also finished as a runner-up in Cincinnati in 2025.

Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Paolini leads the head-to-head against Rybakina by a 3-2 margin. The Italian won her most recent meeting against Rybakina in the WTA Finals last season.

Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Paolini at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Paolini is having a good season, with a 28-10 win-loss record on hardcourt. The 29-year-old is in good rhythm, as she reached the semifinals in Wuhan last week before falling to the eventual winner, Coco Gauff.

Meanwhile, Rybakina, a former World No. 3, last won a semifinal match on hardcourt in Miami in 2024. The 2022 Wimbledon winner failed to make the final four in Beijing and Wuhan recently, showing her growing struggles in the Asian swing.

There is not much to differentiate, as Paolini leads Rybakina by just one place in the WTA rankings. However, Paolini's three wins against Rybakina have all come on hardcourt, which will give her an upper hand in this battle for the final spot in the 2025 Ningbo Open.

Pick: Jasmine Paolini to win in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini odds

(Odds will be updated soon)

Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Paolini to win.

Tip 2: Rybakina to win a set.

Tip 3: The match is likely to go over 25 games.

