"Keep Stefano Vukov away from little girls" – Fans furious after Elena Rybakina & her coach interact with Belinda Bencic’s daughter at Ningbo Open

Fans were left shocked and displeased after Elena Rybakina and her coach Stefano Vukov were seen meeting Belinda Bencic’s daughter at the Ningbo Open players’ party. Vukov’s presence drew backlash online, with one fan labeling him a &quot;predator&quot; and another calling him a &quot;narcissist.&quot;Rybakina and Vukov had worked together for about five years, but criticisms had arisen about Vukov’s intense coaching style, which was allegedly harming the Kazakh. In August 2024, she announced they had parted ways.Shortly after that announcement, the WTA provisionally suspended Vukov amid an independent investigation for a potential breach of its Code of Conduct. Despite that, Rybakina has consistently defended him.She officially announced in early January 2025 that Vukov would rejoin her team for the season, but as he was under investigation, he could not receive credentials at events. Then, in August 2025, Vukov was cleared by the WTA to have his suspension lifted.Vukov and Rybakina have been working and traveling together as a team since. However, fans are still unhappy with the scenario. Most recently, they expressed their displeasure when the pair was spotted meeting World No. 14 Bencic's daughter, Bella.&quot;@WTA keep that groomer fukov away from children and young girls.&quot; one fan wrote.Meazi MJ @MeaziMJLINK@Arivu1797 @lenarybakina @WTA keep that groomer fukov away from children and young girls.&quot;ewwww any photo with vukov should have a trigger warning,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;A narcissist and his manipulated victim encountering a pure and innocent child. What a beautiful picture...&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are a few more fan reactions to Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov interacting with Belinda Bencic's daughter, Bella.&quot;F**k face shadowing her closely as ever,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Gross, keep him away from little girls,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;That predator is f**king everywhere,&quot; yet another fan wrote.Belinda Bencic and Elena Rybakina are participating in the 2025 Ningbo Open Elena Rybakina at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Source: GettyWorld No. 9 Elena Rybakina is the third seed at the WTA 500 event in Ningbo, China. She has received a bye in the first round and will take on the winner of Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska.The Kazakh holds a 47-19 record in 2025, with one of her highlights being consistent tennis. Last year, she missed several events due to illness and injuries, but on that front, she has improved drastically in 2025. The 26-year-old has played over 20 events and won one in Strasbourg.World No. 14 Belinda Bencic has already begun her Ningbo Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Magda Linette. The sixth seed will now take on Yuliia Stradubtseva in the second round.Bencic holds a 32-16 record this season with a WTA 500 title triumph in Abu Dhabi. She has steadily improved since returning from maternity leave last year.