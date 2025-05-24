Strasbourg Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Elena Rybakina and runner-up Liudmila Samsonova earn?

Elena Rybakina ended her title drought with a solid victory at the 2025 WTA 500 tournament in Strasbourg, defeating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-7(2), 6-1 in the final on Saturday, May 24. The win provided the Kazakh star with a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the French Open.

Rybakina's victory in Strasbourg earned her a hefty $164,002 from the tournament’s total prize pool of $1,064,510, while Samsonova took home $100,999. Ninth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia and unseeded Danielle Collins each received $59,001 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Second seed Emma Navarro, third seed Paula Badosa, Anna Kalinskaya, and Magda Linette each got $31,096 for reaching the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the second round at Strasbourg, including top seed Jessica Pegula, wildcard Emma Raducanu, Marie Bouzkova, Diane Parry, Rebecca Sramkova, Xin Wang, Ashlyn Krueger and qualifier Anna Blinkova, each pocketed $15,824.

Sixth seed Daria Kasatkina, Sofia Kenin, Caroline Dolehide, Alize Cornet, Leylah Fernandez, Linda Noskova, Yulia Putintseva, Barbora Krejcikova, Eva Lys, Clara Tauson, McCartney Kessler, and Magdalena Frech exited in the first round. Each left with $11,302.

