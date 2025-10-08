Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova

Date: October 9, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview

WTA Finals aspirant Rybakina looking to go deep in Wuhan | Image Source: Getty

Eighth-seeded Elena Rybakina will face the in-form Linda Noskova for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wuhan Open on Friday (October 9).

Trending

Although Rybakina was in the middle of a slump in form in the first half of the 2025 season, she has since righted the ship with consistent results. The former World No.3 had won 26 of her 35 matches leading up to this week's WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, where she reached the quarterfinals as a wildcard in 2019.

Having received a first-round Bye, the eighth seed made quick work of Jaqueline Cristian by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3 to reach the third round on Thursday. She will next face China Open runner-up Linda Noskova, who is riding a wave of good results herself lately.

The 20-year-old began her campaign in Wuhan by downing qualifier Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(2) earlier this week, before beating 11th-seeded Naomi Osaka 7-6(2), 6-3 on Thursday to reach the Round of 16 in her tournament debut.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Rybakina leads Noskova by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh has yet to drop a set against the Czech, having gotten the better of her at the 2023 French Open and the 2024 Brisbane International convincingly.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Linda Noskova +160 -1.5 (+310) Over 21.5 (-120) Elena Rybakina -210 +1.5 (-550) Under 21.5 (-120)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Rybakina's mechanistic, power-packed ballstriking is working wonders for her once again if her second-round win in Wuhan was any indication. The 26-year-old has also regained some of her mojo on serve recently; against Cristian, she impressed fans by winning a whopping 88% (30/34) of her first-serve points.

While Noskova is more than adept at returning, even she is likely to wilt under her older opponent's fiery serve if the latter emulates those numbers on Thursday. More concerningly, while the World No. 17 had a fairly comprehensive outing against Osaka, her non-stop competing since the last two weeks might get to her sooner or later. In that regard, Rybakina is the firm favorite to take this match-up comfortably, as she is much more well-rested at the moment.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Rybakina to win in straight sets.

Tip 2: Noskova to win at least eight games.

Tip 3: Match to have at least 20 games.

