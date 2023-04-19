Emma Raducanu suffered a first-round loss to Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 Stuttgart Open on Tuesday, April 18.

The Briton could not hold her ground against Ostapenko, who dominated the game from the get-go with her high-quality serves and powerful hits. Raducanu's shots, on the other hand, had little penetration and she managed to win only three games in the match.

The World No.10's on-court prowess was on full display as she saved a lone break point while going a perfect five-for-five in break-point conversions. With an 80% win on her first serve, Ostapenko gave little room to the former US champion, closing the match 6-2, 6-1 in 59 minutes.

Despite the one-sided outcome, former player and tennis commentator Mark Petchey took to Twitter in support of the 20 year-old. He wrote that the Latvian's performance was par excellence and that any opponent against her would have possibly suffered the same fate.

"On these courts which are unique, I doubt too many players beat Ostepenko today. That was a ridiculously good performance. Emma did nothing wrong. Just too good from the other," he wrote.

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey @TheTennisTalker On these courts which are unique, I doubt too many players beat Ostepenko today. That was a ridiculously good performance. Emma did nothing wrong. Just too good from the other. @TheTennisTalker On these courts which are unique, I doubt too many players beat Ostepenko today. That was a ridiculously good performance. Emma did nothing wrong. Just too good from the other.

Petchey also highlighted that the indoor clay court was a unique one where not many players stood a chance against the seasoned former French Open champion.

Ostapenko will next square off against World No. 4 Ons Jabeur in the second round of the tournament.

Emma Raducanu's drop in rankings after R1 loss at Stuttgart Open 2023

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu is likely to drop 15 places in the rankings after her first-round loss at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, where she reached the quarterfinals last year.

The Briton's season has been plagued with injuries. She opened her 2023 season with the ASB Classic, where she conceded her Round-of-16 match due to an ankle injury. She then made a second-round exit at the Australian Open and took some time off to recuperate from a wrist injury.

She took to the courts again at the Sunshine Double events. She made it to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells but couldn't find her form at the Miami Open, where she fell to Bianca Andreescu in the first round. In a post-match interview, she spoke about her struggles with injuries.

"I think that I'm doing the right things day to day, which brings me confidence," she said. "I feel like this year has been difficult in the sense that I have been managing a few existing injuries. Yeah, that has been annoying and frustrating because I've been working as best as I can."

Emma Raducanu is likely to hold the No. 83 spot, which will make her upcoming Madrid Open performance crucial in her quest to stay in the top 100.

Poll : 0 votes