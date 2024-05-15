Emma Raducanu headed for qualifying battle: Can Brit repeat her US Open 2021 run at French Open 2024 after being denied wildcard?

Emma Raducanu has been denied a wildcard entry at the 2024 French Open. The young Brit, who presently finds herself four spots away from the main draw, is likely to compete in the qualifying rounds in Paris.

Raducanu has suffered an injury-laden last couple of years. The 21-year-old was an instant star after her unforgettable US Open triumph in 2021 but has since failed to reach such heights. Now, with Raducanu gearing up to compete in the qualifying rounds of a Grand Slam once again, she will be looking to repeat a run similar to her historic 2021 US Open campaign.

Emma Raducanu's iconic US Open 2021 title run

Emma Raducanu was an unknown entity before the 2021 US Open. The Brit did manage to make it to the last 16 at Wimbledon 2021, as a wildcard, but she was not seen as a potential title challenger yet. However, what unfolded in New York that year would change her life.

Raducanu started the 2021 US Open as a qualifier and had to play three qualifying matches to make the main draw. The then-18-year-old made her way to the First round without dropping a set and comfortably winning all her matches.

In the main draw, Raducanu looked imperious as she dominated her opponents with big serves, carrying her momentum forward. Her toughest test came in the quarterfinal when she faced then-World No. 11 Belinda Bencic, but Raducanu won the match in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

In the semifinal, Raducanu faced Maria Sakkari and defeated her comprehensively to make it to her first-ever final at a Grand Slam. The Brit star had already won the hearts of tennis fans worldwide with her performances throughout the tournament, but later cemented her legacy by winning the 2021 US Open final against Leylah Fernandez.

Emma Raducanu with the US Open 2021 trophy

Emma Raducanu broke numerous records with her US Open win. She became the first-ever qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam title. Also, Raducanu did not drop a single set on her way to the title, which made her achievement even more historic.

Since then, Raducanu has struggled to match the high bar she set. After her maiden Grand Slam title, she has had misfortune with injuries, having undergone surgeries on both her wrists and on an ankle in May 2023. Now fully fit, the 21-year-old is surely keen on scripting more history on the clay courts in Paris.

Emma Raducanu's history on clay

Despite her immense potential, Emma Raducanu is yet to shine on the European clay. The Brit star has only participated at the French Open once, in 2022, when she was knocked out in the second round.

This year, Raducanu guided Team Great Britain to the final of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup - on the clay courts in France - the 21-year-old completing comeback wins against Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry to take Team Great Britain to the penultimate round. She followed it up with a quarterfinal run at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she was defeated by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Just when it looked like Raducanu was finding her best form again before the French Open, she suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Madrid Open against Argentine qualifier Maria Carle. Now, with Raducanu denied a wildcard at the French Open, the Brit will start her Roland Garros journey early through qualifiers. The US Open winner is sure to be disappointed at the wildcard outcome but will be eager to show her worth at Roland Garros 2024.

With Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff all looking their best, Raducanu will have to pull something out of the hat if she is to make another historic title run in Paris. However, the Brit has done it once in the past and her French Open title dream might just turn into reality in 2024.