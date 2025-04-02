Emma Raducanu next tournament: All you need to know about Brit's schedule after promising Miami Open campaign

Emma Raducanu, the former US Open champion, delivered improved performances at the Miami Open, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Jessica Pegula in three sets. The 22-year-old had lost six of her last seven matches before the event in Florida.

Ad

Raducanu will next be seen in action in the Netherlands at the Billie Jean King Cup, representing Great Britain against the hosts and Germany. Those ties will take place from April 10-12.

She will then play at Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole in Rouen, France. The WTA 250 event will be played on clay and the draw will also consist of the likes of Elina Svitolina and Sofia Kenin. The Brit will skip the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, where she has played in each of the last three seasons.

Ad

Trending

In one of her post-match interviews at the Miami Open, Raducanu said (via Express UK):

"Thank you to the crowd, the support was great on both sides, So I really appreciate it. When I'm playing my best tennis I'm really expressing my personality. I'd say I'm a bit of a free spirit so I don't need restrictions or being told what to do."

Ad

It seems that the Brit has regained her "free spirit", which personified her in her US Open title triumph as a teenager in 2021. As long as Raducanu is able to express herself freely on the court, she has the game to consistently rank among the best in the business.

However, she will have to put the setbacks, which include a back injury last year and surgeries to her wrists and left ankle, behind her to rise to the top once again.

Ad

Emma Raducanu has already regained her spot in the top-50

Raducanu is ranked 48th in the world as per the latest WTA rankings. Her appearance in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open has helped her break into the top-50 in the latest rankings. It is quite an achievement for the Brit, previously ranked 60th.

Her updated ranking means she will certainly play in the Mutua Madrid Open, scheduled to begin on April 21. Raducanu should aim to do well in the first WTA 1000 tournament on clay this year in Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback